By: Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health and the self-care Network of implementing partners and other stakeholders conducted a 3-day stakeholder hybrid meeting with the goal of strengthening the coordination of Sexual, Reproductive and Maternal Health for self-care and developing the self-Care Monitoring and Evaluation framework.

This is an effort to guarantee quality health outcomes from self-care interventions in Nigeria.

The partners include the White Ribbon Alliance, Nigeria (WRAN), World Health Organization (WHO), John Snow Incorporated (JSI), Society For Family Health (SFH), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Foundation (PSNF), Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH).

The meeting also featured the Evidence and Learning Working Group (ELWG) of the Self-Care Trailblazer Group (established with the goal of advancing global self-care for SRMH), who shared the global standard for the measurement of sexual and reproductive health self-care and global priority indicators for managing self-care interventions as an adaptable resource across countries.

According to a statement made available to journalists, the tool will be used as a key resource for the development of a national self-care monitoring framework for self – care interventions.

Nigeria, which launched the National Guidelines on Self-care for Sexual, Reproductive and Maternal Health in 2022 continues to be a trailblazer in global SRMH self-care through its adoption of Self Care interventions that cover self-injectables, self-testing and other key self-care products.

Self-Care is the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider.

It has continued to empower women to manage their sexual and reproductive health no matter their location.

