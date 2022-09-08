Tanker explosion: Adebutu promises to construct 19.5km Giwa Oke-Aro Akute road if elected in 2023

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has promised to construct the 19.5km Giwa- Oke-Aro-Akute road if elected into office in 2023.

Adebutu who was at the scene of the fire incident which razed no fewer than 10 buildings, with no life lost, on Thursday, said that the road would be his government’s priority.

He emphasized the need for the creation of Border Development Authority between Ogun and its neighbouring states, so as to know the boundary of each state.

“The first thing to do is a delineation to know the boundary of each state, it is when we established that it will be easy to know which one is our own. It is when we are able to do that we could hold each government responsible for their failures.

“I was disgusted with the bad state of Lambe and asked myself if this is truly Ogun State?

“I lived in Ogun State since 1991, I don’t have a house abroad. I can’t be a refugee. I am a farmer and I live in this country.

“This is not the time for the campaign, I’m still coming back. I sympathize with you . I don’t have much to do because I have limited power, if I have government power, I know what to do.

“The government that is inhumane knows what it’s supposed to do. I am not in government today, I have limited power but the limited resources that I have today I’ll share it with you.





“We are talking about 19.5km road. I used my heritage as a witness, vote for me come 2023, and the 19.5km road will be done. I give you my words and my heritage is the witness to it.”

In his remarks, the Otun Baale of Olambe Community appreciated Adebutu for showing sympathy to the people of Lambe communities.

“For the past 30 years, we have been suffering on this deplorable road, we are suffering a lot.

“From your far away destination, you came here to sympathize with us, we appreciate you for that,” the community leader said.