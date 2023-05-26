No fewer than ten suspected criminals have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command after tracking down a gang of rapists and a group of thugs who engaged in various forms of criminalities at different areas across the state, including; Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro and Itas-Gadau LGAs.

For Criminal Conspiracy, thuggery and an act of terrorism, “on 20/05/23 at about 1100hrs, one Mustapha Mohd aged 27, of Sabon Kaura reported at operation restore peace office (SHQ) Bauchi.

“He alleged that sometimes in March 2023 while he was relaxing with his friends in the morning hours at Sabon Kaura, some thugs numbering 15 attacked them armed with dangerous weapons, stabbed him in the back hand and head.

“The victim mention the following persons in connection to the attack; Abdulsalam Amadu, 19 years, Umar Ibrahim 23 years, Abdulrazak Sallau 20 years, Abdulaziz Suleiman 19 years, Lukman Hassan 18 years, Safiyanu Idris 20 years, Zalani Haladu 21 years, Abdulhamid Mohd 20 years, Habibu Danlami 20 years and Saifullahi Idris 20 years, all of Sabon Kaura.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives attached to Operation Restore Peace acted on the credible intelligence and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

“During interrogation, all the suspects confessed to have committed the crime.

“Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend their accomplices, as the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.”

The Police, stated further that “For rape cases, on 18/05/2023 at about 1200hrs a distress call was received from a Medical Doctor serving in General Hospital, Dambam disclosed that on the same date at about 1130hrs, one (Hafsat Habu) not real name aged 12yrs of Jalam town Dambam L.G.A in a accompany of her father named Buba Usman of same address came to the Hospital for medical attention of the said Hafsat Habu.

“It was discovered that the girl was raped based on medical examination, on receiving the information, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Dambam visited the hospital and launched Discreet investigation on the matter.

“Consequently, investigation revealed that on 17/05/2023 at about 1200hrs the victim while hawking tofu (awara) at Dambam market, was lured by a group of three persons to the outskirts of the market and forcefully had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

“Investigation was extended, which led to the arrest of the following suspects; Babangida Buba aged 35 of Rugan Waziri Dambam L.G.A, Kamisu Garba aged 27 of Dambam town, Dambam LGA and Yahaya Babayo aged 30 of Busuri village, Katagum LGA.





“During interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime while the investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” he added.

In a related development, “on 13/05/2023 at about 1730hrs, one Umaru Yusuf aged 38 of Itas town reported at Itas Gadau Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1259hrs, one Ibrahim Abdullahi aged 27 of Itas town, deceitfully lured a 7 year old Ameera (not real name) of the same address into a toilet at Central Science Primary School, Itas town, Itas-Gadau LGA, and forcefully had unlawful canal knowledge of her.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO visited the scene and took the victims to the General Hospital Itas-Gadau, while the suspect was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to have committed the offence. Meanwhile discreet investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation.

“Still, on 06/05/2022 at about 1820hrs one Fatima Abdullahi 17 years of Miya-barkete Town, Toro LGA, accompanied by her parents of the same address, reported at Toro Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1600hrs, the victim was on her way coming back from Kayara hill where she went to fetch firewood, was suddenly confronted by one Adamu Lawan aged 16 years of Lere village via Tulu, Toro LGA, while rearing some cows.

“He halted her with a machete and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her on the spot.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by DPO visited the scene, and rushed the victim to General Hospital Toro for medical examination where Doctor confirmed that there was penetration.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to have committed the offence. Meanwhile, the suspect will be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

“While commending the Operatives attached to the Command for their dedication and professionalism, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Aminu Alhassan assured the people of Bauchi State of the Command’s unwavering commitments toward the security of lives and property in the State.

“In the same vein, he equally urged the citizens to continue being vigilant and security conscious, as he re-iterated that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer.”

