The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Idah, Kogi State, at its 100th regular meeting have approved new appointments in the institution.

In a statement issued by the management of the institution on Friday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Dr. Olusegun Adepoju Onlyide, had been appointed the new Registrar of the institution and the appointment takes effective from the date of assumption of duty not earlier than 11th July, 2023;

Others are Mr. Abubakar Danladi Onoja as Acting Bursar, effective from 19th June, 2023; Engr. Dominic Opaluwa as Director, Physical Planning effective from the date he assummes duty; and Mr. Ukwenya (Mr) Enebi Christian as Acting Director, Directorate of Procurement with effect from 1 June, 2023.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Yahaya Baba Usman on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of the Polytechnic, congratulated the appointees on their appointments.

He also enjoin all staff and students to give them necessary cooperation throughout their tenures for the continued growth and progress of the Polytechnic, please.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE