The newly inaugurated governing board of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) has embarked on a two-day facility tour of the institute in fulfillment of its mandate to ensure environmental protection, natural resource conservation, and general policy formulation for the institute.

It will be recalled that on March 30, 2023, the Federal Government inaugurated the governing boards of agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abdullahi, said the boards would support in ensuring environmental protection and natural resources conservation for sustainable development in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the role of the governing boards is to drive general policy formulation for the implementation of the management teams of these agencies.

In line with the above, the newly inaugurated board of FRIN commenced a two-day facility tour of the Institute.

The board members were led by the chairman, Alhaji Aminudeen Abba Ibrahim, and the secretary of the Board, Zacharia B. Yaduma, who is also the DG/CEO FRIN.

Other members include Hon. Emmanuel Bako (Nassarawa) and QS Funsho Akindele Kasipe (Osun). Representatives from the Ecological Office and the Federal Ministry of Environment, Department of Forestry were also included.

The chairman emphasized the need for the Institute to be more resourceful and not solely rely on the government for funding due to the enormous resources that abound in FRIN.

Furthermore, in line with the board’s responsibility to ensure proper oversight, and enable the organisation to advance toward the actualisation of its mandate, the team expressed readiness and enthusiasm to work with the management and staff of FRIN to take the Institute to greater heights.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE