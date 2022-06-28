3 persons burn to ashes, 2 others injured in a road accident in Kogi

Three persons have been burned to ashes while two others were injured, on Monday night, as a result of a motor accident which occurred along Felele-Abuja express road in Lokoja, Kogi state.

According to an eye-witnessed account, the accident occurred at about 10 pm on Monday night.

The source explained to Tribune Online that an articulated vehicle (tanker) carrying diesel, two trailers carrying containers heading for the Abuja axis and other small vehicles were involved in the accident.

It was further gathered that the tanker trailer heading for Abuja axis with diesel lost control around Living Faith Church after Felele NNPC filling station in Lokoja as a result of brake failure and then rammed into the middle of two trailers carrying containers and then fell down and exploded.

Meanwhile, the Kogi Sector Commander, Federal Road Safely Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung who visited the scene while speaking with newsmen said The Dyna PICK-UP VAN that was parked by the roadside and 2 other vehicles were also affected by the fire.

He called on drivers of articulated vehicles especially those carrying flammable substances must always be cautious and drive within the regulated speed limit and also maintain all vehicle safety protocols like the use of safety valves to prevent spillages of content in the event of a crash.

He noted that the two persons that were injured have been rush d to the federal medical centre Lokoja for treatment as he called on the federal government to put more bumps on that road in order to slow down vehicles’ speed.

The highway has witnessed fatal accidents in recent past, a development that prompted the federal government to construct bumps at the intervals of the road to reduce such unfortunate incidents.

