The Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi, Hon Mansur Manu Soro, on Sunday, presented a total sum of N35m to 10 special schools and health facilities in the area.

The Federal Lawmaker also donated 6 shuttle buses to the Constituents to operate commercial transport services at a very subsidized fare as a way of cushioning the harsh effect of the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to increase in the transport fare.

Speaking at the brief presentation ceremony held at the Yuli Campus of the Sa’adu Zungur University in Bauchi, Mansur Manu Soro said, “In January 2023, I launched the Darazo-Ganjuwa Subsidized Shuttle Service with Four number of vehicles to enable the immediate commencement in subsidized- transportation of persons across Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency.”

He added, “To enhance their coverage, today, we are expanding the existing fleet with Six additional vehicles to maintain the service routes of:-Bauchi -Darazo – Sade – Potiskum (Bauchi-Maiduguri Federal l Highway);- Bauchi-Kafin Madaki – Ningi (Bauchi-Kano federal highway) and Darazo-Dukku (Darazo-Gombe federal highway).”

According to him,” Primarily, our targeted objective is to subsidize costs of transportation and minimize the risk of vehicular accidents along the designated routes while creating jobs to our people.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro also presented N35million in facilitated-grant to the following schools and health facilities for the annual year 2024: H.E Nana Kashim Shettima Pediatric Hospital, Sade and H.E Aisha Bala Mohd Pediatric Hospital Soro.

Others are: H.E Hadiza Mohd Abubakar; Maryam Uwais Pediatric Hospital Miya; Ganjuwa East Gifted Secondary School Soro; Ganjuwa West Gifted Secondary School Kafin Madaki; Darazo Central Gifted Secondary School Darazo; Darazo West Gifted secondary school Sade; Special Primary School Lanzai and

Manu Soro Memorial School for the orphanage Soro.

It can be recalled that in November 2021, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro, through the MMS Foundation, constructed 4 health facilities, named the facilities after prominent Women including the Wife of Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the past and present Governors of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed and Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, respectively.

Mansur Manu Soro subsequently presented, in January 2021, a grant of N31million to the said facilities and schools that continued to provide affordable healthcare services and tuition-free, quality secondary and primary education with complete school kits and hot meals – for free –

According to him, “We shall remain irrevocably committed to complementing the efforts of the State administration under the pragmatic leadership of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in bringing succor to our people affected by the impacts of the removal of petrol subsidy.”

Speaking earlier, Alh Umaru Sa’idu Maigamo the buses are meant to ease transportation within Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency a development that was initiated in 2022 by Hon. MMS as a result of the then consistent increase in fuel prices and subsequent difficulty in transportation.

“Consequently, 4 buses were purchased and launched by His Excellency, Executive Governor of Bandi State. Today with the addition of 6, we have a total of 10 buses for shuttle within the same constituency as contribution of palliative measure to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.”

“Also today, we are witnessing the presentation of N35 million grant to Health and educational facilities provided by HM to his constituency,” he added.

According to him, the facilities include Gifted Sch. Kafin Madaki, Soro, Darazo, Sade, Special Pry Sch, Lanzai, Peadeatic hospital Miya, Soro, Gabarin, Sade, Manu Soro orphanage school, Soro.

He said, “Students in these schools receive free uniforms, textbooks and all the schools are tuition-free. Similarly, free treatment is offered in all our paediatric hospitals including laboratory diagnosis and drugs.

In the area of Agriculture, Mansur Manu Soro has provided 2 tractors in the constituency currently operating at a substalised rate.

Additionally, in the education sector, just last month, the Member sponsored the payment of N20 million to over 900 students in Darazo / Ganjuwa Federal Constituency studying at tertiary levels of education across the country.

In the area of human empowerment, plans have reached advanced stage to Provide 50,000 indigenes of Darazo /Ganjuwa Federal Constituency with financial grants to aid small and medium-scale businesses.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE