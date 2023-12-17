Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated the immediate past president of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday celebration.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor eulogized the former Nigeria leader, describing him as a selfless and patriotic personality whose integrity is not in doubt.

He acknowledged the commitment, diligence and contributions of former President Buhari towards nation-building, during his active service as a Military and Democratic leader.

Governor Umaru Bago explained that the former President has consistently exemplified qualities of a true statesman as a result of his unwavering dedication to public service while his integrity and moral fortitude have inspired generations and earned him respect and admiration of Nigerians beyond his professional accomplishments.

While praying for posterity to be kind to the celebrant, the Governor also wished the octogenarian more, years in good health and vitality.

End.

Governor Bago also felicitated his predecessor and Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District, at the National Assembly, Abuja, Abubakar Sani Bello as he attains 56 years of age.

He recounted the efforts of Sani Bello towards the growth and development of the State while serving as the Governor.

The governor observed that the celebrant’s transition from the Executive to the Legislative arm is a testament to his dedication and commitment to selfless service to humanity.

He prayed that Allah would grant him more years filled with limitless blessings and wisdom to continue to serve humanity.

