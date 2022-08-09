Bauchi govt wants APC guber candidate investigated over alleged recruitment of political thugs 

Bauchi State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the ominous allegations by Sahara Reporters against the APC and its gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique (Retd).

The Government in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado stated that “It should not be overstated that, the plan to foist an extra-constitutional and quasi-military organ on the state, for the purpose of electoral advantage, can only lead to a total breakdown of law and order, with dire and unfathomable consequences for our dear country in general and Bauchi State, in particular”.

The Government while reacting to the story title; “EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Chief of Staff Sadique, Ruling APC Recruit ‘1000’ Militants, Political Thugs’ Ahead of Bauchi Governorship Election” by Sahara Reporters Newspaper, stated that the story should be of grave concern to anybody with a keen interest in the development of Bauchi State and the overall health of Nigeria.

“We are not concerned by the lamentations contained in the story, of unnamed APC stalwarts who appear to have been shortchanged during the primaries of the party as that is their internal affair.” “However, against the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in the country, any responsible Government will be alarmed by this disclosure which, if true, portends a grave danger not only for Bauchi State but also the country at large. “We note, with concern, that the sudden escalation in violent crimes characterized by kidnappings, banditry and other vices, in certain parts of the state, seems to fall in place with the allegations contained in the Sahara Reporters story”. It also stated that “During this period, the following places have witnessed increased security threats and actual breaches: Sabon Gari, Garin Sambo, Digare, Mansur and Shafan Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government. Boto and Tudun Wadan Malima in Tafawa Balewa Local Government. Sabon Garin Na Rabi and Gumau in Toro Local Government. Bura in Ningi Local Government.

“Thus, for the past few months, the state government has been stretched to the limits as it battles what, to all intents and purposes, is a well-orchestrated chain of crime and criminality, designed to distract it from its developmental goals. Other wicked machinations would be to switch resources to security and antagonize the people against the Government”.