Bauchi govt wants APC guber candidate investigated over alleged recruitment of political thugs 

By  Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Bauchi State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the ominous allegations by Sahara Reporters against the APC and its gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique (Retd). 

The Government in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado stated that “It should not be overstated that, the plan to foist an extra-constitutional and quasi-military organ on the state, for the purpose of electoral advantage, can only lead to a total breakdown of law and order, with dire and unfathomable consequences for our dear country in general and Bauchi State, in particular”.
The Government while reacting to the story title; “EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Chief of Staff Sadique, Ruling APC Recruit ‘1000’ Militants, Political Thugs’ Ahead of Bauchi Governorship Election” by Sahara Reporters Newspaper, stated that the story should be of grave concern to anybody with a keen interest in the development of Bauchi State and the overall health of Nigeria.
“We are not concerned by the lamentations contained in the story, of unnamed APC stalwarts who appear to have been shortchanged during the primaries of the party as that is their internal affair.”
“However, against the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in the country, any responsible Government will be alarmed by this disclosure which, if true, portends a grave danger not only for Bauchi State but also the country at large.
“We note, with concern, that the sudden escalation in violent crimes characterized by kidnappings, banditry and other vices, in certain parts of the state, seems to fall in place with the allegations contained in the Sahara Reporters story”.
It also stated that “During this period, the following places have witnessed increased security threats and actual breaches:  Sabon Gari, Garin Sambo, Digare, Mansur and Shafan Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government. Boto and Tudun Wadan Malima in Tafawa Balewa  Local Government. Sabon Garin Na Rabi and Gumau in Toro Local Government.  Bura in Ningi Local Government.
“Thus, for the past few months, the state government has been stretched to the limits as it battles what, to all intents and purposes, is a well-orchestrated chain of crime and criminality, designed to distract it from its developmental goals. Other wicked machinations would be to switch resources to security and antagonize the people against the Government”.
“We shudder to imagine that any responsible and patriotic individual or organisation would, willy-nilly, promote violence against its people, more so when, as alleged by Sahara Reporters, the entities involved actually aspire to lead the state.
“It raises the question: Do they aspire to rule over the dead? Though we have heard allegations of violence and insecurity instigated by people in authority, we cannot imagine anyone shooting his way to power, in a democracy.
“Perhaps that is the crux of the matter: some people are yet to come to terms with the democratic ethos that is being installed in the country. In particular, such power-hungry persons cannot understand the sustained and painstaking effort at democratization and people-empowerment that have endeared the Bala Mohammed Administration to the vast majority of the Bauchi people.
“They are shocked that, despite orchestrated campaigns of calumny, Bala Mohammed’s popularity continues to soar as demonstrated by the desertions from other parties to the PDP, with the APC suffering the most biting exodus.
The Government then assured stating that “Despite the eye-opening Sahara Reporters story, the Bala Mohammed Administration wishes to assure the good people of Bauchi State that it will remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy that, for several years before 2019, had eluded the peace-loving people of the state.
“Let it also be known that the Administration will not surrender its constitutionally provided responsibility in the area of security, to any individual or group, no matter how privileged or powerful,” it concluded.

