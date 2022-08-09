Bauchi State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the ominous allegations by Sahara Reporters against the APC and its gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique (Retd).
- Bauchi govt wants APC guber candidate investigated over alleged recruitment of political thugs