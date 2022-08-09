Warrant officer gets vehicle gift from Army 

As a way to reward him for commitment and dedication to duty, Army warrant officer (AWO) Samson Jimba of 8 Division, Sokoto has been rewarded with a brand new Toyota Hilux pickup van by the chief of army staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey presented the key of the vehicle to the recipient at Kalambaina, the headquarters of 8 Division in Sokoto.

According to General Yahaya, the donation was part of his vision to reward hard work and commitment to duty and also serve as a motivation to the other Junior officers in the Army.

He further added that the gesture is to serve as an encouragement to the recipients as some of them have a few months to retire and they will go with the vehicles.

“Let me tell you some of these Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) is responsible for enforcement of discipline among the soldiers, they serve as a bridge between the soldiers and the officers in the Army.

“We will continue to remember the efforts of the soldiers and officers who laid down their lives for protecting the sovereignty of the country and to continue to remain one Nigeria he stated.

He maintained that the Nigerian Army would not shy away from its responsibility in protecting and defending the nation from terrorists.