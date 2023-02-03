The District Head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, has urged Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to as a matter of urgency, initiate a move for crude oil exploration in Toro local government area of the State.

The traditional ruler made the appeal when the Governor visited his Palace in Gumau in continuation of his campaign tour of the 20 LGAs in the State.

Aliyu Yakubu Lame stated that evidence from a series of local research conducted indicated that there are traces of large deposits of crude oil and abundant mineral resources in Toro communities.

He further said that crude oil exploration in the Toro LGA will further deepen revenue sources accruing into the coffers of not only Bauchi State but also Nigeria as a whole.

Yakubu Lame said that apart from crude oil deposits, Toro has a huge field of gold deposits enough to sustain Bauchi State for decades, hence the need for the government to come in and ensure that citizens benefited from the natural resources that God blessed the area with.

According to him, “Over the years, most of our youths are engaged in mining activities for a living and they are making brisk business.”

He added, “In Toro local government we have tin and columbite enough to sustain Bauchi State without a penny from the monthly Federation Account Allocation.”

“I want to use this opportunity to crave your indulgence, Your Excellency, to make the case for the full exploration of crude oil and other mineral deposits available in our land for the benefit of our people, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The Governor had earlier unequivocally tendered his unreserved apologies to all civil servants on the payroll and nominal role of the government for not getting the best out of his administration.

The Governor while apologising to the civil servants, said that it was not a deliberate thing to put them in hardship but efforts at making civil service seamlessly and effortlessly better.

The Governor however promised to improve the allowances and remuneration of the entire workforce in the if reflected for a second term as Governor of the state.





Bala Mohammed also assured people of the state of his commitment to deliver more people-oriented projects and programmes as he is doing now in his first tenure.

He commended the efforts of the District Head for standing firm to woo projects from the state government for his people as well as ensuring that peace reigned in spite of the insecurity in the area.

He then urged the people of Toro local government to massively support all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections to rescue Nigeria and turn around the misfortunes of the country.

The Governor was later given a traditional title as the Sadauki Wunti the First, he was immediately turbaned.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE