By Sikiru Obarayese

There seems to be a crack in Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as two leaders of the Yoruba self-determination group resigned in 24 hours.

The Former Deputy Alana and former Chairman, Ilana Omo Oodua, Wale Adeniran and Maxwell Adeleye, one time communication manager to the self determination group resigned from their position.

The duo renounced their membership of the group and severed all ties with the Yoruba leader, Professor Adebanji Akintoye.

They accused Professor Akintoye of wrong accusations against them.

The leader and Chairman, Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned as leader of the group, over allegations of fraud and embezzlement pending when necessary investigations are carried out.

Adeniran’s resignation came after the resignation of the immediate past leader of the group, Professor Akintoye, who left the group on Monday, December 5 2022.

Adeniran in a statement in the early hours of Friday stated that “with effect from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, I cease to be a member and an officer of Ilana Omo Oduduwa.

He continued that his decision to exit the organisation is irrevocable and irreversible. “However, I remain firmly committed to the Yoruba Nation struggle for self-determination.”

“I sever all connections and relationship with Professor Stephen Adebanji Akintoye, the Alana and Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”

He explained that sometime in late December 2022, Professor Banji Akintoye’s Personal Assistant put out a 35 – minute video in which he accused him of all imaginable crimes under the sun, the most serious being an allegation of financial impropriety, adding that others who also made similar allegations against him included some members of Ilana Omo Oduduwa and one Mr Mayegun (of Mayegun’s Diary).





Similarly, Adeleye said Professor Akintoye “tried to make me and Professor Wale Adeniran co-operate with you to dump Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, we refused.

“Thank you for all that you have done, Baba Akintoye, sir. And for refusing your proposal, you unleashed BLACKMAILERS against us. You brought to yourself those you once described before us as disasters and disgraceful. You brought to yourself a man who once told you he would see to the destruction of Ilana Omo Oodua. They actually thought they had your support against us, not knowing you were using them to achieve the aim you could not use myself and Professor Wale Adeniran to achieve.

“Well, we leave everything to God, history and posterity. ODIGBA!! Your former boy, Maxwell Adeleye),” he concluded.