By Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given the assurance that his administration will continue to support the growth of cooperative societies for them to continue to thrive, raise the socio-economic status of their members and create more employment opportunities in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the pledgers while speaking at the Lagos State Cooperative Federation (LASCOFED) Cooperative Festival held at the Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, saying that such support would complement government efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and generally improving the welfare of the people.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the support became imperative as the state government recognized the critical role cooperative societies play in the process of socio-economic transformation and supporting members to be productive and financially self-reliant.

“This is why the Lagos State Government has, over the years, shown keen interest in the affairs of cooperative societies in Lagos State with a view to providing necessary support to improve their relevance and effectiveness,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government was very proud of Lagos State Cooperative Federation (LASCOFED) especially in the way it had continued to manage the affairs of cooperative organisations in the state.

According to him, the body had “played a huge role in sustaining the reputation of cooperative societies in Lagos State and as the most vibrant, productive and progressive in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, the governor solicited members’ support, urging them to come out in large numbers on Saturday, 25th February and Saturday, 11th March, 2023 to vote for all candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) particularly, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He assured that the emergence of Tinubu as the president of Nigeria and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the only guarantee for the future in terms of progress, abundant dividends of democracy and prosperity, urging them to take this message to every part of the state and beyond.

“The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tnubu as the President and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu will be the only way to guarantee for ourselves, our children and grandchildren, progress, and abundant dividends of democracy and prosperity. I implore you to take this message to every part of the state and beyond,” Sanwo-Olu said.

President of LASCOFED, Barrister Oladipo Shobule, disclosed that Cooperative Festival was organized to highlight the activities and positive impacts that cooperative societies made on individual and the economy of Lagos State and to reward some individuals who had distinguished themselves and played significant roles in the growth and development of the cooperative movement in the state.





He emphasized that Cooperatives offered a veritable avenue for government to implement policies and programmes for Lagosians, assuring that the body was, therefore, ready to work with the state government to raise the standard of living of Lagosians through cooperatives.