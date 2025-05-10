Latest News

Bauchi gov mourns passing of Chief of Staff’s father

Ishola Michael
Bauchi gov mourns passing
Late Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa

Bauchi Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has condoled with his Chief of Staff, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa, also known as Barwan Gamawa.

Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa passed away on Saturday in Gamawa, the headquarters of Gamawa Local Government Area, after a brief illness.

Governor Mohammed described the late Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa as a revered community leader, father figure, and beacon of wisdom who dedicated his life to serving his people. He highlighted the deceased’s remarkable contributions to his community and Bauchi State, noting his honor, humility, and wise counsel.

The Governor extended his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, particularly to Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, on behalf of the government and the good people of Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed acknowledged the late Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa as a man whose life was marked by selfless service, unwavering dedication, and a deep commitment to the progress and unity of his people.

He prayed that Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa’s soul rest in Aljannah Firdaus and that the family finds strength in this difficult time.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi 2025 AMVCA: Full list of winners as Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi wins big
Next Article Red Cross calls for partnerships to tackle emerging humanitarian crisis in Anambra

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×