Bauchi gov mourns passing of Chief of Staff’s father

Bauchi Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has condoled with his Chief of Staff, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, over the passing of his father, Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa, also known as Barwan Gamawa.

Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa passed away on Saturday in Gamawa, the headquarters of Gamawa Local Government Area, after a brief illness.

Governor Mohammed described the late Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa as a revered community leader, father figure, and beacon of wisdom who dedicated his life to serving his people. He highlighted the deceased’s remarkable contributions to his community and Bauchi State, noting his honor, humility, and wise counsel.

The Governor extended his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, particularly to Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, on behalf of the government and the good people of Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed acknowledged the late Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa as a man whose life was marked by selfless service, unwavering dedication, and a deep commitment to the progress and unity of his people.

He prayed that Alhaji Mamuda Gamawa’s soul rest in Aljannah Firdaus and that the family finds strength in this difficult time.