Red Cross calls for partnerships to tackle emerging humanitarian crisis in Anambra



The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has called for partnerships to address emerging humanitarian challenges, including climate-related disasters, armed conflicts, and mass displacement in Anambra State.

Prof. Charity Emelie, Chairman of the Anambra Branch of NRCS, made the call on Saturday in Awka during the 2025 World Red Cross Day celebration, themed “On the Side of Humanity.” World Red Cross Day is celebrated every May 8 to mark the birthday of Henry Dunant, the founder, and to honour staff and volunteers who promote humanitarian principles and values.

Emelie said: “Some of the major humanitarian challenges in Anambra include insecurity, natural disasters such as flooding in eight local government areas, displacement of individuals, and erosion.

“The Red Cross Society is drawing the attention of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and relevant stakeholders to these rural, disaster-prone areas of the state where the necessities of life are lacking.

“This call for action is necessitated by the fact that humanitarian challenges are rising at an astronomical rate, while funding is dwindling.

“We plead for your support to help us continually remain on the side of humanity,” she added.

Emelie also commended volunteers for their dedication, support, and selflessness in the service of humanity in the state.

Also speaking, Engr. Kingsley Okoye, Branch Secretary, said the society distributed hygiene and sanitary items to 400 women and girls affected by the 2024 flood disaster in the state.

He added that relief items and cash were also distributed to 1,100 households in response to the flood disaster.

“Some of these interventions were supported by donor agencies such as the European Commission’s Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO).

“The scale and complexity of current crises demand united action. No single actor can manage these challenges alone, hence the call for partnerships and support.

“We will continue to be the number one first aid responder in the state. We urge the public to call our lines in case of emergency,” he said.

Okoye appreciated the state government and the Nonye Soludo Healthy Living Initiative for their continued support of the society.