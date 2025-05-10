2025 AMVCA: Full list of winners as Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi wins big

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was an eventful night for Nollywood stars across the continent as Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi (The Uprising) scooped multiple awards.

Also, Femi Adebayo’s film Seven Doors clinched two of the most coveted awards — Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), cementing its place as one of the standout productions of the year.

The awards ceremony, which held on Saturday night, also celebrated veterans, Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh, with the Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director, Kayode Kasum took home the Trailblazer Award for his fresh, genre-defying impact on the industry.

AMVCA celebrates excellence in African film and television, bringing together the continent’s brightest stars and industry professionals.

This year’s nominations recognise works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Leading the pack are Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way, with multiple nods in major categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2025 AMVCA:

Best Series Scripted

Cheta M

Inside Life – Winner

Princess on a Hill

Roses & Ivy

Seven Doors

Best Series Unscripted

Ebuka Turns Up Africa

Skillers: The Building Reality Show

Style Magnate

Take Me Home

Wa Milele – Winner

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory

Gone (West Africa)

Everything Light Touches (West Africa) – Winner

The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)

Deadbeat (East Africa)

Mwananga (Southern Africa)

Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)

Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)

Femi Branch (House of Ga’a)

Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)

Bimbo Manuel (Princess On A Hill)

Stan Nze (Suspicion)

Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors) – Winner

Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi – The Uprising)

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors) – Winner

Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)

Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)

Uche Montana (Thinline)

Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)

Hilda Dokubo (The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3)

Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Uriri

All Mine

My Fairytale Wedding – Winner

Italo

The Caller

Kam U Stay

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – Winner

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – Winner

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Music/Score

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Seven Doors – Winner

Skeleton Coastl

Soft Love

Best Short Film

Brukaci – Winner

Sukari

The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Seyi Ajayi

What Are You Truly Afraid Of?

Best Editing

Inkabi (Tongai Furusa) – Winner

Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)

Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)

Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)

Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)

Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede)

Best Digital Content Creator

Iyo Prosper – Winner

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye

Mariam Akpaokagi-Greene (Taaooma)

Ariyike Dimples

Elozonam



Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Husband Material

Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Winner

Overall Best

Pastor Wants a Wife

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Mai Shayi

The Caller

Show Me The Way

Ebighi Ebi

Subterranea

Onye Agbata Obim

Amoanimaa’s Era

Zim Uzo – Winner

Best Documentary

Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle

Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi – Winner

O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh

I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman –Winner

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising – Lateef Adedineji – Winner

Kaka

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Mai Martaba

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Walvis Tale

The Vow

Mwizukanji – Winner

Man of Gold

Lukas

Best Writing in a Movie

The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi – Winner

Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze

House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola

Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu

Best Writing TV Series

Untying Kantai – Winner

Tuki?

Roses & Ivy

Cheta’M

Seven Doors

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Princess On A Hill .

Best Sound/Sound Design

Inkabi

Seven Doors

Freedom Way

Lisabi: The Uprising

Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds

Suspicion – Winner

Best Makeup

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner

Seven Doors

Farmer’s Bride

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

Suspicion

Best Art Direction

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Christmas In Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Seven Doors

The Man Died

Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner

Best Costume Design

Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a

Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury

Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos – Winner

