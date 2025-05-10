2025 AMVCA: Full list of winners as Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi wins big

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was an eventful night for Nollywood stars across the continent as Lateef Adedimeji’s Lisabi (The Uprising) scooped multiple awards.
Also, Femi Adebayo’s film Seven Doors clinched two of the most coveted awards — Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo) and Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), cementing its place as one of the standout productions of the year.
The awards ceremony, which held on Saturday night, also celebrated veterans, Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh, with the Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director, Kayode Kasum took home the Trailblazer Award for his fresh, genre-defying impact on the industry.
AMVCA celebrates excellence in African film and television, bringing together the continent’s brightest stars and industry professionals.
This year’s nominations recognise works released between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Leading the pack are Lisabi: The Uprising, Skeleton Coast, House of Ga’a, and Freedom Way, with multiple nods in major categories, including Best Movie and Best Director.
Here is the full list of winners at the 2025 AMVCA:
Best Series Scripted
Cheta M
Inside Life – Winner
Princess on a Hill
Roses & Ivy
Seven Doors
Best Series Unscripted
Ebuka Turns Up Africa
Skillers: The Building Reality Show
Style Magnate
Take Me Home
Wa Milele – Winner
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory
Gone (West Africa)
Everything Light Touches (West Africa) – Winner
The Immersive Alarm (East Africa)
Deadbeat (East Africa)
Mwananga (Southern Africa)
Rivals in Time (Southern Africa)
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke (Tokunbo)
Bucci Franklin (The Weekend)
Femi Branch (House of Ga’a)
Thapelo Makoena (Skeleton Coast)
Bimbo Manuel (Princess On A Hill)
Stan Nze (Suspicion)
Femi Adebayo (Seven Doors) – Winner
Adedimeji Lateef (Lisabi – The Uprising)
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Chukwuka (Seven Doors) – Winner
Gbubemi Ejeye (Farmer’s Bride)
Uzoamaka Onuoha (Agemo)
Uche Montana (Thinline)
Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Phoenix Fury)
Hilda Dokubo (The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3)
Bimbo Ademoye (Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Uriri
All Mine
My Fairytale Wedding – Winner
Italo
The Caller
Kam U Stay
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life – Winner
Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni – Lisabi: The Uprising
Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Christmas In Lagos
Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
Efa Iwara – Princess on a Hill
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
Tina Mba – Suspicion
Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
Ini Dima-Okojie – Skeleton Coast
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride – Winner
Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Music/Score
Freedom Way
Inkabi
Seven Doors – Winner
Skeleton Coastl
Soft Love
Best Short Film
Brukaci – Winner
Sukari
The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Seyi Ajayi
What Are You Truly Afraid Of?
Best Editing
Inkabi (Tongai Furusa) – Winner
Christmas in Lagos (Martini Akande)
Skeleton Coast (Jordan Koen)
Soft Love (Holmes Awa, Paballo Modingoane)
Lisabi: The Uprising (Anthill Studios)
Princess on a Hill (Laughter Ephraim, Peter Ugbede)
Best Digital Content Creator
Iyo Prosper – Winner
Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye
Mariam Akpaokagi-Greene (Taaooma)
Ariyike Dimples
Elozonam
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Husband Material
Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Winner
Overall Best
Pastor Wants a Wife
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
Mai Shayi
The Caller
Show Me The Way
Ebighi Ebi
Subterranea
Onye Agbata Obim
Amoanimaa’s Era
Zim Uzo – Winner
Best Documentary
Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle
Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi – Winner
O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje
Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh
I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai
Best Cinematography
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman –Winner
Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Seven Doors
Lisabi: The Uprising – Lateef Adedineji – Winner
Kaka
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Mai Martaba
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Walvis Tale
The Vow
Mwizukanji – Winner
Man of Gold
Lukas
Best Writing in a Movie
The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi – Winner
Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Christmas In Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu
Best Writing TV Series
Untying Kantai – Winner
Tuki?
Roses & Ivy
Cheta’M
Seven Doors
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Princess On A Hill .
Best Sound/Sound Design
Inkabi
Seven Doors
Freedom Way
Lisabi: The Uprising
Ajakaju: Beast Of Two Worlds
Suspicion – Winner
Best Makeup
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner
Seven Doors
Farmer’s Bride
Clarence Peters’ Inside Life
Suspicion
Best Art Direction
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Christmas In Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Seven Doors
The Man Died
Lisabi: The Uprising – Winner
Best Costume Design
Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Bolanle Austen- Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, Gloria Oyu – House Of Ga’a
Oluwatoyin Balogun, Oyeade Adeimpe Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising
Opeyemi Sogeke – Phoenix Fury
Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos – Winner
