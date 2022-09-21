Bauchi Flood: PDP Dep guber candidate, Jatau donates N50m to 1000 flood victims

The gubernatorial running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Mohammed Auwal Jatau whose community of Sakwa in Zaki LGA is worst hit by the devastating effects of the flood has donated the sum of N50 million to the victims.

According to statistics, the number of people affected by the devastating flood in the area is 1000 who suffered one form of misfortune or the other and they are to share the amount donated to pick up the pieces left for them.

Auwal Jatau who is the Member currently representing the Zaki Federal Constituency of the State in the House of Representatives said that the gesture is a part of his relief assistance to the victims who are peasants and need to pick up life again.

While speaking during the disbursement of the money held at Sakwa District of Zaki LGA, Auwal Jatau said that apart from his personal donation of the money, he is seeking additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Ministry of Environment, and Disaster Management to the people affected by the flood.

He also said that the donation of the money was to complement the efforts of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in addressing the plight of the victims through the provision of relief materials so as to cushion the effects of the natural disaster on their economic activities.

According to him, “This N50m relief assistance is to support the victims of flood in each ward in my constituency in order to alleviate their sufferings.”

He stressed that “You know my Local Government is among the areas affected by flood which destroyed many houses and farmlands and this kind gesture is to come to the aid of the affected communities in my Constituency.”

“This is a period where our people are in need of our support and I will continue to do more for my people in appreciation of their support to me”, he added.

Auwal Jatau also said that “I must appreciate His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed for showing concern to us by coming to this local government by himself to assess the level of damage caused by the flood for his Government’s assistance,”.

The 2023 Deputy gubernatorial candidate also used the occasion to flag off the training and empowerment of youths and women on tomato production and processing in the area which is known for tomato farming.

According to him, the training was to empower them to advance their businesses, especially agricultural activities for self-reliance, adding that empowering constituents is key to the success of any lawmaker.

He further expressed his profound gratitude to his constituents for their belief and support for the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed since 2019 when he was inaugurated.

He then urged them to join hands in the 2023 Kaura/Jatau gubernatorial ticket for the victory of PDP in the state which he said is aimed at providing citizens with more dividends of democracy.

On his part, the Bauchi State Chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hamza Akuyam applauded the Federal Lawmaker for his foresight to come up with the financial relief assistance to the flood victims and described it as a timely intervention and a welcome development.





Hamza Akuyam who was represented by the North-East PDP Treasurer, Shitu Zaki, also sympathized with the flood victims in the area and called for more support for them to improve their living conditions.

According to him, “Today, Honourable Mohammed Jatau has made us proud for deeming it necessary to provide this support to his people, we in the party, we are happy with this relief assistance by our federal lawmaker and should be emulated by all.”

In the 2023 general elections, he said with the achievements of Governor Bala Mohammed coupled with the qualities of the party’s candidates and good synergy and understanding among the members, PDP will once again emerge victorious in the outcome of the polls by the grace of Almighty God.

It could be recalled that Dr Ibrahim Kabir, Director-General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) recently confirmed the death of 3 persons by flood which damaged 1,453 houses and several farmlands in Zaki and Gamawa local government areas.

