Nasarawa PDP appoints ex BOT chairman, Jibril as campaign leader

Latest News
By Tribune Online
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, has appointed the immediate past chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees ( BOT), Senator Walid Jibril to lead its campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Senator Jibril recently resigned from the party’s top hierarchy to pave the way for a southerner, Senator Adolphus Wabara to emerge as the BoT chair amid complaints of a lack of regional balance in the party‘s national leadership.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mr Francis Orogu, told newsmen at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting that Jibril has what it takes to lead the party to victory, and end what he referred to as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s many years of “maladministration” in the state.

Orogu also named the former minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku as the Director- General PDP campaign council in the state.

Also on the council were former minister of state, Justice, Barrister Musa Elayo; former chairmen of the party in the state, Alhaji Zakari Ayitogo and chief Yunana Iliya among others.

Meanwhile, the party’s leadership in the state has received members and supporters of the ruling APC and All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) from Keana Local government Area into the fold ahead of the next polls.

The defectors were received at a ceremony held at the RCM Primary School in Kadarko.

Defecting APC members burnt many brooms, the party’s symbol, at the event, signalling their formal exit from the party.

Mr Orogu, the party’s chairman said the Kadarko event is just the tip of the iceberg. “This is the beginning of the mass exodus our party will be witnessing ahead of the next polls,” he noted.

He said, unlike the “hired crowd that always graced such events by other political parties,” the defectors in Kadarko were not faceless, but card-carrying members of both APC and APGA.

” These are their names and phone numbers it is not a joke, it is real before we accepted them we ensured that they presents their PVCs and showed commitment to work with us, they were not hired like the APC usually does but willingly gave themselves to work for the party because they have seen the light,” he noted.

