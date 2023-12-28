Bauchi State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management concluded the distribution of palliative items on Thursday, marking the end of an initiative that began two months ago.

The closing ceremony took place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium in Bauchi. Beneficiaries from the last wards of Hardo, Makama A, and Dawaki in Bauchi LGA received one bag of rice each.

Addressing the gathering, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, the Commissioner overseeing the Ministry, recalled that on September 16, 2023, Governor Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir inaugurated the distribution of the Federal Government’s 2023 rice palliative program at the same venue.

The Commissioner emphasised the governor’s clear instructions to adhere to due process during the exercise.

Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka revealed that the distribution was carried out by a high-powered committee established by the governor, led by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr.) Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, and Deputy Governor Rt Hon Mohammad Auwal Jatau.

She expressed satisfaction, stating, “It gladdens my heart to say that the Committee had done justice to the confidence reposed in it and had carried out the exercise in line with its terms of reference and distribution guidelines.”

The Commissioner disclosed that the Committee tasked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to spearhead the distribution exercise across the state, utilizing 12 beneficiaries per polling unit in all 323 state wards.

Hajara Yakubu Wanka emphasized that, at the exercise’s conclusion, all polling units were reached, and the 12 beneficiaries selected from each polling unit received a 25kg bag of rice. She explained that her ministry and its affiliated agencies and departments deployed human resources to ensure the successful implementation of the exercise.

“Alhamdulilah, we have done that to the best of our ability under the guidance of our royal father, the Emir, and His Excellency, the deputy Governor,” she added.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for providing necessary logistics support. She also acknowledged the vital roles played by the five Emirate Councils and commended the proactive stance of LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen in facilitating the exercise in their LGAs.

Hajara Yakubu Wanka concluded, “It is heartwarming to acknowledge the joy and happiness demonstrated by beneficiaries throughout the state. Numerous glowing testimonies from beneficiaries and other key stakeholders attest to the success of the exercise.”

