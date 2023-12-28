Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi has signed the 2024 budget amounting to N298.140 billion into law.

Speaking while signing the budget, Malam Umar Namadi expressed appreciation for the existence of good synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of the government in the state.

The governor commended the law makers for their understanding and commitment and interest in speedy development of the state, “this led the timely and smooth processes and passage of the budget”.

According to him, the budget was prepared to serve the people of the state.

Malam Namadi maintained that “We are signing our first appropriation bill into law after scrutiny by the legislative arms had made their constitutional responsibilities”.

“So I want to urge the house to use its oversight functions to ensure that the budget is used as planned and approved”.

He added that “Also, this budget is fine after thorough consultation by many stakeholders and citizens of the state, so it is people’s budget. And what is in it is what will be implemented for the betterment of our people,”

The governor, assured full implemention of the budget, urged all stakeholders, including citizens of the state to watch and caution the government when it deviates.

