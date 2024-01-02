Eleven persons have been reported dead while seven others sustained varying degrees of injury early Tuesday morning in a fatal road crash at Aiyere community along Bode Saadu-Ilorin route in the Moro local government area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the crash, which involved two vehicles; a DAF truck and a Toyota Hiace bus, occurred around 4:50am due to wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident, said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus, coming from Gombe enroute Lagos, wrongfully overtake another vehicle resulting into a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF truck.

“On Tuesday, 2nd January, 2024, a fatal road traffic crash involving two vehicles, a DAF Truck and a Toyota Hiace Bus occurred at Aiyere along Bode Saadu-Ilorin Route.

“The crash occurred around 4:50am due to wrongful overtaking and speed Violation.

“On receipt of the report of the crash our operatives at the Help and rescue Camp( which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the ongoing end of year special patrol operations) were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for rescue operation, which was carried out in conjunction with Men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hiace bus coming from Gombe enroute to Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting to a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF Truck.

“A total of 18 people (male adult) were involved, 11 of them sadly lost their lives while the seven others were rescued with varying degrees of injury and have been taken to Ifeoluwa Hospital Bode Saadu, where they are currently receiving treatment.

“Furthermore, the sector commander has directed a full investigation into the crash which has already commenced.

“The corps and the Kwara state command deeply sympathize with families of the dead and wish the injured quick recovery.

“He wished to admonish drivers to drive within the stipulated speed limits, avoid night journeys, and long hours of driving without adequate rest, which can result to fatigue, lack of alertness, poor visibility and poor judgement, as these constitute high risk factors that result to crashes with high fatality.

“He also wished to assure you that Kwara Sector Command will continue to discharge its primary responsibilities of curbing road traffic crashes with the highest level of proficiency and professionalism towards ensuring the safety of all road users within Kwara state”, he said.

