Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) on Wednesday organised a one-day Capacity building on tools for data analysis and Planning in its determination to effectively manage environmental issues in the rainy season.

In a paper presented by the Acting Director, Admin and Human Resources of the Agency, Hajiya Rukayya Mohammed, she discussed extensively SWOT analysis and Planning giving references to pest control management and other BASEPA activities.

The paper also amplified the significance of data analysis and planning in relation to the Agency, which she said will be useful to all the directorates, sections and units for BASEPA to carry out their activities efficiently and effectively.

In his closing remarks, Director General of the Agency Dr Ibrahim Kabir said that the workshop is designed to build the staff capacity for effective service delivery on its mandates of keeping the State clean and healthy

He also acknowledged and commended the presenter for wonderful performance and expressed optimism that the exercise would yield the desired objectives and pledged to continue with the initiative to achieve the target objectives.

He further appreciated the participants for making the exercise interactive and hoped the knowledge acquired would be beneficial and put it into action and encourage the IT students to also prepare to participate fully in the exercise.

All the Directors and officers who spoke during the interaction commended the resource person for a wonderful presentation, pledged to use the knowledge acquired in planning for their respective schedule of duties for easy monitoring and evaluation as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat





AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..