Basic things to know before building a startup in Nigeria

Building a startup usually starts with a promising idea that gets you exited and eager. But wait till you enter it. The idea can be great, but you need more than an idea to begin and grow a scalable business. While it is true that you’ll face challenges, your business can still thrive. We’ll be looking at some basic things you need to know from the perspectives of two thriving start-up owners in Nigeria.



These two startup owners have shared stories of how the ride has been for them especially in Nigeria. You definitely need to hear from people who have been in business and have gone past just the idea stage to build a startup that thrives. Before we delve into their stories there are few things you should note.

You should not start building a startup without the knowledge of what it takes, what to expect and what not to expect. If you go into it without being informed you may get deformed.

You need more than just your idea to pull through

Sell the solution to a problem

Get coached by an expert in the field you’re hoping to build a startup in

Know your onions. Don’t get started if you’ve not acquainted yourself with what it entails

You need people systems. Partner with people. Discuss your ideas with people who are willing to invest their time and other resources as the need may arise

Build a community that trusts your brand

Have other streams of income

Learn basic skills to run your startup in the beginning because you might not have enough to pay for other people’s services

Invest in people. This will help you build a system that works even in your absence. However, it takes time, intentionality, and tenacity

Network and pitch your ideas to people who are willing to invest.

Two startup stories



The Healthy Edibles story



“My name is Igbodipe Penticostia, a 500-level law student of Obafemi Awolowo University. My business name is Healthy Edibles.

“Healthy Edibles is a brand concerned with the healthy living of youths specifically. We do this by providing healthy yet not boring treats and drinks to our customers as well as offering healthy tips daily.