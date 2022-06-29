Basic things to know before building a startup in Nigeria

These two startup owners have shared stories of how the ride has been for them especially in Nigeria. You definitely need to hear from people who have been in business and have gone past just the idea stage to build a startup that thrives.
Before we delve into their stories there are few things you should note.
You should not start building a startup without the knowledge of what it takes, what to expect and what not to expect. If you go into it without being informed you may get deformed.
You need more than just your idea to pull through
Sell the solution to a problem
Get coached by an expert in the field you’re hoping to build a startup in
Know your onions. Don’t get started if you’ve not acquainted yourself with what it entails
You need people systems. Partner with people. Discuss your ideas with people who are willing to invest their time and other resources as the need may arise
Build a community that trusts your brand
Have other streams of income
Learn basic skills to run your startup in the beginning because you might not have enough to pay for other people’s services
Invest in people. This will help you build a system that works even in your absence. However, it takes time, intentionality, and tenacity
Network and pitch your ideas to people who are willing to invest.
Two startup stories
The Healthy Edibles story
“Another very interesting part of the business for me, although not a process is seeing customers reviews. I absolutely love and crave it!
“One thing I’d like to mention here is that if you’re thinking of starting a business and do not know what to sell, sell solutions. Discover a problem that exists and provide a product or service that solves that problem you have identified.
The Exquisite Sweet Street story