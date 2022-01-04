Bashir Tofa was an astute politician ― Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa who died on Monday.

Lawan in a statement signed by his Special Adviser(Media), Ola Awoniyi, commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State on the demise of the late politician.

He equally condoled with Tofa’s friends and political associates.

The Senate President described the death of the late Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the June 12, 1993 election as a great loss to the country.

“My condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Tofa and to the Government and people of Kano State.

“Alhaji Tofa left his imprints as an astute politician, businessman and industrialist.

“His death is a great loss not just to the people of Kano State but to the entire country,” Lawan says.

The Senate President prayed to Allah to forgive his sins, accept his soul in Aljannah Firdausi and console those that he left behind.

