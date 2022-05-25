Barde wins Gombe PDP governorship primaries

Jibrin Barde from Gombe LGA on Wednesday emerged the winner of the Gombe state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) party primaries for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Jibrin Barde defeated his closest rival, Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna with 160 votes against 119.

Other contestants were Dr Ali Gombe from Gombe local government, Ya’u Gimba Kumo from Akko local government, Air Vice Marshall Shehu Adamu Fura from Gombe local government and Babayo Ardo.

A total of 328 delegates cast votes during the election while two others were barred for turning up at the venue late after the completion of delegates’ accreditation.

An aspirant, Adamu Shehu who came third polled 18 votes, and the former managing director of Federal Mortgage Bank, Ya’u Kumo scored one vote while the remaining contestants scored no vote.

In his acceptance speech, Jibrin Barde thanked the delegates for believing in him by giving him the party’s gubernatorial ticket assuring that the battle has now begun to reclaim to gubernatorial seat from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





He called on other contestants to accept the results in good fate and join hands with him to form a formidable team that can defeat APC hands down come 2023.