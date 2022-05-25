Anambra PDP holds ad-hoc delegates congress ahead of Thursday’s primaries 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, held its three-man ad-hoc delegates congress in Anambra State, ahead of Thursday’s May 25, 2022, primary election.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that about 43 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Mr Ibe Ibe, monitored the exercise which took place at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, amidst tight security.

About 217 delegates from Anambra North and Anambra South senatorial zones participated in the congress.

Nigerian Tribune gathered also that the three senatorial zones held the exercise in Awka because of the problem of insecurity in Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts while that of Anambra Central took place in another venue also in Awka.

Recall that the exercise was marred by confusion a fortnight ago when PDP stakeholders observed that the committee led by Ahmed Jibril could not produce original sheets for the election, leading to its cancellation by the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP which rescheduled it for today, May 25, 2022.

At the venue of the exercise, most of the political gladiators in the state were seen and ensuring that their candidates emerged.





Two senatorial aspirants, Senator Stellah Oduah (Anambra North) and Chief Chris Uba (Anambra South), also witnessed the exercise.

Leader of the five-man committee, Elder Efere Augustine, while addressing the delegates, promised that his team would conduct a free, fair and credible ad-hoc delegates congress.

As of 7:35pm the collation of the process was still ongoing.