Kefas Agbu wins Taraba PDP governorship primary

Col Kefas Agbu, who recently resigned as Taraba State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, has emerged as the party’s governorship ticket for the 2023 election.

Agbu who resigned as the party’s chairman on Tuesday night had on several occasions after the party closed her sales of forms, denied buying the form for the governorship race.

Col. Agbu won the primary after defeating three other contestants with 443 votes.

Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini, the speaker of the state House of Assembly got 31 votes, Prof. Jerome Nyame got 24 votes, Hon. Joel Ikenya got 11 votes while Buba Mafindi got 6 votes.

Tribune Online reports that Hon. Victor Bala Kona, a former PDP chairman, had earlier in the day pulled out of the contest.

In his response, Col. Agbu expressed that the result was a demonstration that Tarabans needed a leader who will continue with Governor Ishaku’s good work in the interest of the state.





He appealed for the collective efforts of citizens and party leaders to win the general election.

Governor Darius Ishaku described the contest as a family exercise and commended the peaceful conduct of the process.