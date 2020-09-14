Banks’ personnel expenses rise despite declining staff strength —Report

THE annual reduction in the staff count of the Nigerian banking sector did not feed into lower personnel expenses in the first half (H1) of 2020.

According to the research arm of a Lagos based stock broking firm, CSL Research, for eight coverage banks, total personnel expenses grew by 7.6per cent year on year (y/y) to N227.5billion in H1 2020 from N211.4billion in H1 2019.

The firm in a report released on Friday attributed the increase mainly to double digit growth in UBA (up 19.9 per cent y/y) and Access Bank’s 16 per cent rise in personnel costs.

“In particular, Access Bank concluded an acquisition which may have impacted H1 2020 personnel costs. For UBA, we reckon that the bank implemented an upward pay review in Q4 2019, thus the low base of H1 2019 was responsible to steep y/y rise in personnel cost,” the report read in part.

It should be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published the data on key banking sector statistics last week. According to the report, the total staff strength of the banking sector declined by 9.5 per cent y/y and 2.6 per cent q/q to 94,498 persons which represents a 9-quarter low.

As at Q2 2020, it stated, the total number of banks’ staff decreased by -2.55per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) from 96,975 in Q1 2020 to 94,498.

The number of staff in the sector which used to be the greatest employer of labour was

103,610 as at December 2019. With 9,112 job-loss in 6 months, representing approximately 50 jobs per day since December 2019, the banking sector seem to be shading a lot of manual staff weight.

The biggest y/y declines were recorded in contract staff (down 15.8 per cent y/y to 38,942), junior staff (down 5.6per cent y/y to 37,733) and senior staff (down 1.8per cent y/y to 17,619).

On the other hand, executive staff increased by 14.6per cent y/y to 204. On a q/q basis, all categories except senior staff declined with contract staff (down 5.4per cent q/q) leading while executive staff (down 1.9per cent q/q) and junior staff (down 0.8per cent q/q) followed. Senior staff increased by 0.3per cent q/q.

The decline in banking sector staff strength does not come as a surprise as the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria led to many banks closing some of their branches across the country which may have led to some redundancies but more importantly the pandemic must have restricted expansion and new hiring.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

P&ID $10B Scandal: How Govt Officials Frustrated Nigeria’s Case — Shasore

FORMER Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, at the weekend opened up on the salacious scandal trailing the controversial contract crisis between Nigeria and an offshore Shell company, Process and Industrial Development Limited…

What Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends…