Rates to trade low on N490.4bn OMO, bond maturities

THERE are expectations of a robust system liquidity this week, following Open Market Operation (OMO) maturities worth N348.3billion and N142.1billion from bond coupon payment, dealers revealed.

According to dealers, the OMO bills market has a muted session on Friday, as focus shifted to the OMO auction floated by the CBN to manage maturities credited at the end of trading.

Rates, they said, remained unchanged at the OMO auction, as the CBN chose to put a reduced amount on offer (N70billion) across the three tenors.

Demand remained heavy on the long-dated paper which had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.10X.

Meanwhile, details of the total of N15.456 trillion Federal Government debts stock by instruments as of June 30, 2020, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed the following: FGN Bonds of N11.241 trillion, or 72.75 per cent; Nigerian Treasury Bills N2.760trillion, or 17.86 per cent; Nigerian Treasury Bonds N100.988 billion, or 0.65 per cent.

Others are: FGN Savings Bond $12.984billion, or 0.08 per cent; FGN Sukuk N362.557billion, or 2.35 per cent, Green Bond N25.690billion, or 0.17 per cent, and Promissory Notes N951.740billion, or 6.16 per cent.

Details of the debts stock of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory stood at about N4.190 trillion, with Lagos N493.32 billion; Rivers N266.94 billion, Akwa Ibom N239.21billion and Delta N235.86 billion among the top debtors in the country.

