Mamador hosts first-ever virtual August Women Meeting

AS part of the new normal, induced by COVID 19, Mamador brand has announced the successful conclusion of its first-ever, week-long virtual August Women Meeting (AWM), a women gathering recognised amongst the Igbo community as the annual homecoming congress.

AWM comes up in August of every year, and it is seen as an opportunity for the Igbo womenfolk in diaspora and in the cities to travel back to their villages to meet with their local counterparts to discuss issues pertaining to community development, as well as other cultural and socio-economic initiatives.

The ‘virtual’ intervention of the Mamador brand, this year, is seen by many as timely; since the public health crisis forbids physical gathering for now, and would have, therefore, been impossible for women in the diaspora to travel home, thereby posing a major threat to this year’s gathering.

The virtual meeting, therefore, created an opportunity for those women to gather online, and still discuss issues pertaining to the development of their communities.

Expressing her delight on the success of the initiative, the Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo explained that the brand’s decision to intervene, stemmed from its understanding of the importance and significance of the August Women Meeting, to women from that part of the country.

“We felt it was necessary to host an online version. Times are fast changing; we now live in a world where distance shouldn’t be a barrier to our collective growth and development,” she stated.

Some of the highlights of the event were the live performance from a cultural dance troupe, signaling the end of a successful virtual August Women Meeting, and the empowerment of the Female Entrepreneurs in the food industry with Kitchen appliances, 1-year supply of Morning Fresh and a Free Digital Masterclass at Utiva, one of the biggest data school in Nigeria.

