Supporters defy heavy downpour to march for Obi in Rivers

Thousands of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Rivers State on Saturday defied an early morning downpour in many areas of the state to troop out and participate in a “two-million man” march in solidarity with Obi.

Initially, it was like the rain which started early hours of the day would scuttle the march but before it was full dawn the rains stopped and the crowd started converging at the Oil Mill axis of the state, the take-off point of the march.

But as the march proceeded on the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway more and more participants were swell the number until the numbers rose considerably.

Members of the civil society organisations (CSOs) and entertainers were also part of the march which lasted for over four hours.

Armed with Nigerian flags as well as different sizes of banners of Obi and the LP, the participants marched through the ever-busy Aba-Port Harcourt Road in Port Harcourt, thereby causing heavy traffic gridlock on the road.

The procession finally ended at Isaac Boro Park, Mile One, Port Harcourt, where the participants sang and danced for several hours before they were addressed by their leaders, who encouraged them to arm themselves with their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Tribune Online reports that the march caused serious traffic congestion across major roads connecting the expressway even as officers of the Rivers State Police Command cordoned off other roads leading to Isaac Boro Park were cordoned-off in an effort to ensure adequate security.





At Isaac Boro Park only participants on the front section of the march could make it into the arena as the place could not take all the people who troop out to participate in the procession.