Bandits kill 75-year-old cattle breeder, abduct three grandchildren in Bauchi

A 75-year-old cattle breeder in Shaffa village of Duguri District in Alkaleri LGA, Alh Katu Mai Dukkuna has been killed by bandits suspected to be kidnappers who invaded his house in the settlement.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has cried out that the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state in recent times are giving him sleepless nights.

Late Katu Mai Dukkuna, a prominent kinsman of the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir was killed when the kidnappers stormed with the intention of kidnapping him for ransom but resisted the attempt.

A resident of the area, Malam Sunusi told Journalists that the gunmen had earlier visited his farm but when they could not find him, they went to the house where they tried to kidnap him but ended up killing him and went away with three of his grandchildren – two females and a male.

The villager added that the kidnappers also took away some of his cows leaving the family in a mourning mood; a development that has now thrown the entire village into a panicking situation.

Another villager, Sani Umar said that for about a week before the incident, the gunmen have been coming to the village looking for who to kidnap considering the fact that most of the people are cattle breeders and farmers thinking that they have money.

He however disclosed that as of the last time the kidnappers made contact, they were demanding the sum of N50m ransom for the 3 abductees, lamenting that the amount is on the high side but added that negotiations are ongoing in order to secure their release.

The villagers, however, called on the state government to come to their aid as the activities of the bandits have negatively affected their existence as they can no longer go to the farm in the rainy season.

Younger brother to the late Katu described the incident as a surprise to the family. According to him, his late elder brother was a peace lover who contributed to the development of the village.

He called on the state government and security agencies to team up and rescue the children who he said had spent about 5 days in captivity and may be in danger due to the rainy season.

This is coming a few weeks after several people were killed and some abducted in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa and several other communities across the state, prompting the Governor to embark on assessment visits to the affected communities to commiserate and assure them of his administration’s commitment to end banditry.