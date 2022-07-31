16 bandits, two vigilantes killed in Plateau community clash

No fewer than 16 sixteen suspected bandits and two vigilantes were killed in an attack between the duo in Bangalala community of Wase local government area of Plateau State over the weekend.

The local government in the past two months has been under heavy attack by the bandits as no fewer than fifty persons have been killed while many villages were completely sacked and people kidnapped by the bandits.

A source close to Bangalala community told Nigerian Tribune that the bandits in their usual mode of operation had written to the inhabitants to notify them of their coming to take over the community.

The source further disclosed that some of the inhabitants fled for fear of being killed while some courageous men teamed up with vigilantes and hunters to take the fight to the hideout of the bandits close to the community.

According to him, in the attack, the bandits who were caught off guard lost 16 persons with quite a lot of them sustaining severe injuries while two vigilantes lost their lives.

A youth leader in Wase, Shapi Sambo who confirmed the incident said the people resorted to self-help to assist the security agencies deployed to the local government, adding that the people are more determined than before to wade off constant raids and attacks on the local government.

A vigilante member, Hamisu Ibrahim, told Nigerian Tribune that they can no longer fold their arms while bandits constantly kill and kidnap people at random in the area.

An attempt by the Nigerian Tribune to confirm the incident from State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive as he could not be reached on phone.

