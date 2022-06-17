Bandits kill 4, injure 3 in Bauchi communities

Yusuf Garba, the Executive Chairman of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State has confirmed that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night attacked and killed four people, injuring three other people in the area.

Yusuf Garba confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists in Bauchi, saying that the bandits went to the village to abduct the hamlet heads of Jimari Sabuwa, New Tudun Wadan Jada and Jauro Banu, but when people raised alarm, they abandoned their mission and fled.

He explained that the kidnappers came through the largest border forest with Taraba, Gombe, and Plateau States, and security operatives were pursuing them.

The council boss also said that they held a security council meeting with the State security chiefs and the secretary to the State Government and security operatives have been deployed to patrol the area.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It was gathered from the locals that the affected communities are Tudun Wadan Jada, old Jamari Sabuwa and Garin Jauro Bano while local sources including vigilantes told Tribune Online that the bandits went to abduct someone who raised alarm and youths mobilized themselves, because of the large number of people that raised the alarm the bandits opened fire and killed four people and injured three as they were unable to go with the abducted people.





A resident of the area, Muhammad Usman said that the attackers arrived in the community around 11:45 p.m on the night of Thursday explaining that “they came on motorcycles and when people raises alarm they started shooting sporadically and fled to the bush after they killed four people”.

He said that the injured victims were taken to hospital in Gombe, a neighbouring state to Bauchi State.

Reports have it that police and army personnel among others have visited the communities attacked to calm them down and assured them of the protection of their lives and properties.

When called, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil did not pick up his call to confirm or deny the attack.