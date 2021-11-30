Banditry: Reps task FG on deployment of military to safeguard lives, national assets in Niger

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged Federal Government to deploy sufficient Military Personnel to 221 and 101 battalions in Wawa and 407 Air Weapon Training School New Bussa to protect lives and national assets.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to address incessant banditry Attacks at Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency of Niger State, sponsored by Hon Jafaru Muhammad.

In his lead debate, Hon Muhammad who expressed grave concern over the frequent banditry attacks on Communities within Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency of Niger State solicited for the House intervention.

He explained that “Communities in Babanna and Malale Wards, some parts of Wawa, Shagunu and Pissa/Kabe Wards in Borgu Local Government Areas as well as Mago town in Agwara Local Government were massively attacked by bandits and destructed houses and valuable properties on weekly basis.

“The House is worried that during the attacks, many people, including the District Head of Wawa and the aged mother of a serving Member of the Niger State House of Assembly were abducted while others, including the District Head of Dekare and many guards at Kainji National Park, were killed.

“The House is further worried that Nigeria’s Super Tucano Fighter Jets, which are being kept at the 407 Air Weapon Training School, New Bussa are exposed to the risk of getting destroyed, given its proximity to the location of bandits at the Kainji National Park in the Borgu Game reserve.

“The House is concerned that the Correctional Centre which was situated in 221 and 101 battalions and has some insurgents incarcerated therein poses great risk to public safety, lives and properties in the areas within the Constituency,” he noted.

The House also urged the management of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to convert a greater part of the Kainji National Park for agriculture and commercial investment to eliminate hideouts for bandits.

The lawmakers also urged Federal Government to provide training and equipment to the National Park Rangers in the bid to aid the security of the area.

In a bid to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of banditry attacks within Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Emergency and Disaster Management and Defence to ensure compliance.

