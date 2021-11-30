Umahi confirms death of missing road contractors

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has confirmed the abduction and killing of contractors and policemen working in the Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

He has also sacked two development centre coordinators of Effium community.

The governor disclosed this during a security meeting organised by the state’s founding fathers led by Chief Martin’s Elechi former Governor of Ebonyi, Christian Association of Nigeria among others.

He also suspended all the permanent secretaries from the area.

According to him, the government cannot sit and watch the civil servants, council chairman and the lawmaker from the area to continue receiving salaries which go in sponsoring killings and destruction of properties in the area.

He then promised to approach the state House of Assembly for the way forward on the chairman of the council and the two house of assembly members from the area.

According to him, even though the perpetrators of the killings and destruction in the area are funded from outside, some stakeholders of the area within the state, also contribute to the funding of the warriors which has caused the crisis to linger.

He said, “The coordinators of the two development centres from the area are hereby removed from office while salaries of permanent secretaries from the area are suspended.

“Recently, five construction workers on the state’s Ring Road which passes through the area were killed by unknown people and these workers who know nothing about the crisis were here to help the state.

“He said that the suspects arrested over the incident confessed that the workers have been killed and buried and the government in pacifying the affected families, sought to know the location of where they were buried.

“The hoodlums ambushed the security team who went to the area and officers have been reported killed or missing.

Umahi then directed stakeholders from the area to handle the issue within seven days or attract severe actions from the federal government.

“My hands are tied on the matter as I swore to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, South-East zonal chairman of Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged stakeholders in the state to check the effects of hard drugs especially ‘mkprummiri’ on the youths due to its negative effects on their actions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!