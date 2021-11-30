Fasoranti’s daughter, Olakunrin, died after excessive blood loss, pathologist tells court

The High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Tuesday, resumed hearing on the killing of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, with the consultant pathologist, Dr Olumuyiwa Pelemo, telling the court that Olakunri died from the gunshot from the assailants.

Dr Pelemo told the court that from the examination conducted by him, there was a single entrance and exit of a gunshot wound on the right breast of the late Olakunrin which led to her death after losing blood.

He explained that the bullet entered through her right breast, adding that the exit of the gunshot measured 7cm by 3cm.

Dr Pelemo testified that internal examinations revealed lacerations of the blood vessels resulting in illness of internal organs which is as a result of the gunshot.

The pathologist who is the Director of Pathology Services said he received an embalmed body of the deceased who was killed with no swelling and bilateral surgical removal of the breast and identified the autopsy report issued by him after the examination.

While being cross-examined by one of the counsels to the defendants, K.A. Gbadamosi. The pathologist disclosed the autopsy was conducted at a private morgue in Akure but said he did not know whether there was any representative of the defendants present during the autopsy.

He explained that he was only given the job by the investigative police officer in charge of the case while one of the defence counsels, Obafemi Bawa objected to the admissibility of the autopsy report.

But, the Presiding Judge, Justice Williams Olamide, admitted the autopsy report as evidence and adjourned the case till January 19, 2022, for further hearing.

Speaking after the proceedings, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, said the admissibility of the autopsy report by the court indicated that the death of the woman was caused by excessive blood loss sustained from the gunshot injury.

Titiloye said: “What we are trying to do is to ensure that we establish the fact of the case to reasonable doubt and to give the defendants, to defend themselves properly.

“We will allow the due procedure to run through in the interest of the government, the complainants and also to those standing trial on the case. Of which, some people are still at large, if they were arrested, we will still bring them before the court.”

Four suspects include, Awalu Abubakar (25), Muhammed Shehu (26), Mazaje Lawal (40) and Adamu Adamu (60) were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping of Mrs Olakunrin, who was killed by suspected gunmen on June 20, 2019, on her way from Akure, the Ondo State capital to Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Olakunrin died after excessive blood loss | Olakunrin died after excessive blood loss | Olakunrin died after excessive blood loss