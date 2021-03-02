Banditry poses threat to nation’s progress, coalition warns

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), Campaign Against Impunity (CAI) and 14 others, has condemned the increase in banditry activities in the country, warning that such poses a threat to progress of the country.

Executive Director of CPA, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, said this at a press conference in Lagos, urging for need for each state governor to join forces with the Federal Government to combat the bandits, who had made life unbearable for the citizens.

Lawson noted that the activities of the bandits were rampant due to the alleged irresponsibility of some elected public officials in their various duty posts, charging the newly appointed Chairman of Economic and EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to tackle the menace of corruption bedevilling the country frontally.

The executive director expressed great worries on the heightened threat of insecurity, occasioned by the activities of armed bandits in the North-East.

According to Lawson, “As we gather here today, we are all are aware of the heightened threat of insecurity, occasioned by the activities of armed bandits particularly in the northwest of our country, the recent being Thursday’s abduction of about 317 school girls in Zamfara.

“We are sad, that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is becoming a threat to everyone and we must not fold our arms while some elected public officials elected to serve us continue to deprive us of the basic needs because of their irresponsibility,” he said.

Also speaking, Comrade Shina Loremikan of the Campaign Against Impunity (CAI), said insecurity in Zamfara was not an isolated case, declaring that no part of the country was safe.

“This is why we are pleading that everybody should show concern to happening in Zamfara State,” he said.