The much-expected COVID-19 vaccines, COVAX, on Tuesday arrived Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines were brought into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the Emirates Airline flight around noon.

The shipment is the first batch of the World Health Organisation’s backed COVID-19 vaccination which the Federal Government announced last week that they would arrive the country on Tuesday.

Details later….