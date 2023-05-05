Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed has commended Governor Emmanuel for taking development to the hinterlands, saying that the people are happy for the new lease of life and spoke of Governor Emmanuel as one of the best Nigerian leaders Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ever produced.

The commissioning which is one in a range of many others within the last two weeks, has shown that Udom Emmanuel has fulfilled his resolve to take governance to the rural communities with the completion and inauguration of a 17.95Km Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road with spurs and a 1.65Km outfall drain in Uyo and Uruan Local Government Areas.

According to Senator Muhammad, “I can see that the people of this community are positively touched by your Midas touch. Because you have delivered what they craved for so many years.”

Bala posited that with the hallmark of excellence that Governor Udom Emmanuel has used his experience and pedigree to bring to bear in governance through inventions and innovations particularly in urban renewal and rural development what he is leaving behind for the state is more than just a footprint.

“With your age, pedigree and experience, and what you have testified with this infrastructural development by transforming the rural Akwa Ibom to a centre of excellence, you have written your name in gold,” Bala said.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel affirmed that his concentration on rural communities was to work the talk on his second term completion agenda and in appreciation of the massive support of rural dwellers towards the victory of the PDP in the state.

“These days I’ve been taking my colleagues to join me for the commissioning of projects in the rural areas because these are the people that voted for us. These are the people that make PDP thick by showing faith in the party.

“We might not be able to go into houses one after the other but if we do a life-touching project like the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road that traverses two local government areas we know we’re touching the lives of the rural dwellers,” he stated.

He assured of the completion of a second phase of the road to provide smooth access to the Uruan Paramount Ruler’s palace. He promised to make funds available before exiting office to avoid leaving a burden on the incoming administration.

On his part, the Governor-Elect Pastor Umo Eno, commended the impactfulness of Governor Emmanuel’s development projects and acknowledged the economic viability of the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road, describing it as the commercial route of the state.

He pledged to further the benefits of the projects by providing embankments at the river shore, a jetty, cold rooms and fish processing facilities to enhance the seafood businesses of the Etoi, Ishiet, Mbak and Anua people.





Reviewing the project, Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, said the 17.95km Anua-Mbak-Ishiet road has a 13.1km alignment which is 10.3m wide with side drains.

He explained that the specifications of the road meet the standards of road construction anywhere in the world as it has a 150 mm laterite sub-base, 150mm crush stone base and 50mm asphalt wearing course.

He added that phase I of the project links several communities to Ring Road III and it has opened up the area for commercial activities especially the transportation of seafood to the urban areas and outside the state.

Goodwill messages were received from the Paramount Rulers, local government chairmen and state lawmakers of the two benefiting local government areas, who commended the Governor for retelling their story with the construction of the road.

