Bad roads, potholes in Ibadan will be fixed in three months ― Oyo acting gov

The Oyo State acting governor, Adebayo Lawal, has said the state government will commence rehabilitation of bad roads, potholes in Ibadan, the state capital.

The acting governor stated this on Monday while inspecting some roads in Ibadan as well as inner roads across the state capital.

He stated that he had immediately directed the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) to start fixing the potholes and distil drainage in Ibadan.

He said the three-month mandate to fix the bad road portions is towards easing vehicular flow and transportation of goods and services in the state.

Lawal said: “Our roads are calling for rehabilitation throughout Oyo State and this is just the beginning of what we are doing as an administration.

“We want to package all the road networks, especially within the metropolis of Ibadan and see how we can transform and make them passable.

“Here, you can see that the situation of the road is very bad, meaning there must be an intervention to turn this road to a passable one. If we do this, our neighbourhood will be nice to look at. The environmental enhancement will be better and people will live in a healthy environment.

“So, it is an ongoing process. We are doing this within the metropolis. We will go into the hinterland and do the same thing so that people will feel the dividends of democracy as we promised the people of Oyo State.

“The governor is not around but he is aware of this because he instructed that we must carry out this exercise and that is what we are doing. I came out to see this myself and I know that starting from tomorrow, our people will begin to feel the impact of the state government on fixing some of these roads.

“At Dugbe, we have observed some certain potholes are yet to be filled but I have directed the OYSROMA Chairman and gave him 25hrs to mobilise and swing into action.

“If you compare the road network around Dugbe, they are far better than where we are now and the teeming population is here.

“Here is a dwelling environment and that was why I took time to see for myself. I can assure you that OYSROMA will swing into action, the Ministry of Works will complement its efforts and, in two to three months, we will fix all the roads within the metropolis.”





Those who accompanied the acting governor on the inspection tour include, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Abiodun Oni, Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Kehinde Sangodoyin, Chairman Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, Honourable Busoye Ogunlade among others.

