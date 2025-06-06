Babangida commiserates with Niger govt over Mokwa flood disaster

Former Nigerian Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has expressed condolences to the government and people of Mokwa Local Government Area and the entire Niger over the recent flood disaster.

He described the incident as unfortunate, but ordained by Allah, and urged residents to continue praying for the souls of the deceased.

Gen. Babangida made the commiseration when he received a State Government delegation led by Deputy Governor Comrade Yakubu Garba on a Salah Homage at his Uphill Residence in Minna.

He commended Governor Umaru Bago’s administration for its developmental strides and called for sustenance, assuring continued support.

The Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, said the visit was to seek Gen. Babangida’s blessings and fatherly advice.

He appreciated Gen. Babangida’s fatherly role and acknowledged the government’s awareness of his concern over the Mokwa incident.

The people of Niger State and Nigeria are grateful for Gen. Babangida’s diligent service, with Comrade Garba assuring that the State Government will not fail him as a pillar of hope for the nation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE