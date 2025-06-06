Eid-el-Kabir: Shettima urges national unity, seeks support for Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday called on Nigerians to embrace national unity, collective sacrifice, and continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration in order to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the country.

He made the call during the Eid al-Adha prayers at the National Eid Ground along Airport Road, Abuja, a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said.

The Vice President urged Nigerians to look beyond their differences and work together for national progress.

Speaking at the event, Shettima described Eid al-Adha as a solemn occasion rooted in the legacy of Prophet Abraham’s obedience and sacrifice—values he said were essential to building a strong and united Nigeria.

“This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood. Life is a marathon, and as individuals, we can run faster, but we can wear out easily. But as a family, as a collective, as a nation, we can gain greater traction and reach our desired destination,” VP Shettima said.

He urged citizens to stand behind President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that the unity of purpose and shared sacrifice are vital in addressing issues like insecurity and poverty.

“What binds us together supersedes whatever that divides us. I wish to thank all Nigerians for their support and empathy, and call on all of us to coalesce into a single purse to confront all of our common challenges of insecurity, destitution, and so many other challenges.

“But be rest assured that no matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of the dawn. We have crossed the Rubicon, and we are on the path to sustained peace and development,” the Vice President added.

The prayer was attended by senior government officials, including the Minister of Information & National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje; religious leaders, and thousands of worshippers.

