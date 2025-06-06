By Adeleke Towolawi

When I first encountered this year’s World Environment Day (WED) theme — “Ending Plastic Pollution” — I took a moment to reflect on its significance. Over the past two years, I have engaged with themes such as “Solutions to Plastic Pollution.” Numerous scientists and stakeholders have extensively discussed, written about, and debated these pressing issues. Despite their efforts, this year’s theme felt different. A realisation struck me: the phrase “Ending Plastic Pollution” conveys a far more definitive and urgent approach than merely “Solving Plastic Pollution.” The term “Ending” suggests a complete cessation of plastic pollution, a goal that resonates deeply with the urgent need for action. In contrast, “Solving Plastic Pollution” implies that we are in a continuous process of tackling the issue, which may lead to a perception that it is an ongoing struggle rather than a definitive goal. This fundamental shift in terminology signifies a heightened understanding and urgency regarding the crisis that plastic pollution represents. This distinction has profoundly affected my perspective on environmental issues. It emphasises the need for a more proactive stance in tackling one of the most pressing challenges of our time. The sense of urgency behind “Ending” highlights the necessity for immediate action and collective responsibility, urging us to rethink our approach to environmental challenges. The WED theme of “Ending Plastic Pollution” serves as a clarion call, pushing us to envision a sustainable future free from plastic waste and reaffirming our commitment to environmental stewardship (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

Addressing “Solutions to Plastic Pollution on World Environment Day 2023” reveals a complex issue that warrants attention, as it is not just a passing trend but a persistent challenge we face today. The focus must include mitigation, intervention, and the absolute necessity of controlling the ongoing damage caused by plastic waste. This scenario is akin to treating symptoms of an illness. At the same time, the underlying problem continues unchecked, as we are constantly confronted by the sheer volume of plastic waste we generate — a sickening sight in our communities and ecosystems. Recycling campaigns, biodegradable alternatives, and community clean-up efforts are commendable solutions that aim to reduce harm and instil hope for a future free from plastic pollution. However, these strategies often address only the symptoms of a far deeper issue, leaving the root causes untouched. As long as factories continue to produce plastic to preserve, package, and engineer consumables that satisfy human needs, the cycle of pollution will persist unabated. The shelves of our stores still display a plethora of single-use items, designed for convenience yet disastrous for the environment. Even as we implement solutions, pollution continues to rise, albeit at a slower rate. The challenge lies not just in managing the plastic already in circulation but in fundamentally altering our consumption patterns and production methods, setting the stage for actual lasting change against plastic pollution. Only through a comprehensive approach can we truly combat this global crisis and ensure a healthier planet for future generations (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

Addressing plastic pollution is not just a casual endeavour; it is a revolutionary challenge that requires genuine intention and proactive measures. We must no longer skirt around the issue or merely place band-aids on its symptoms. Instead, we should confront it head-on, actively dismantling the systems that perpetuate plastic waste and boldly stating, “No more.” It’s time to shift our perspective. Instead of pondering, “What do we do with all this plastic?” we should question the very practices that lead to its overproduction. This calls for moving beyond simply advocating for recycling as a solution; we must seek to redefine how we produce goods, rethink our economic structures, and fundamentally reimagine the lifestyles we lead, both as individuals and as a collective society. We need to develop innovative strategies that prioritise sustainability in every facet of our lives. The vision for an end to plastic pollution is absolute. It requires a commitment to ensure that this is not just a temporary concern but something we can overcome. Irreversible change is necessary, one that guarantees that plastic pollution is relegated to the annals of history and does not dictate the future of our planet. This change lays the foundation for healthier ecosystems and a sustainable environment, allowing future generations to thrive without the burden of excess plastic. By embracing this revolution, we not only preserve our planet but also create a legacy of responsibility and ecological harmony that resonates through time (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

The gravity of the issue we face weighs heavily, as evidenced by the profound impact of our words and actions. To effectively combat plastic pollution associated with WED 2025, it is essential to recognise that mere solutions are insufficient. What we genuinely need is steadfast resolution and commitment to create lasting change. This endeavour necessitates a significant shift away from comfort and convenience. It implores our governments to impose bans on materials that contribute to pollution, calls for industries to adopt ethical innovation practices, and urges consumers to reassess their habits, which have been rooted in convenience and complacency for too long. Cleaning our rivers cannot coexist with plastic factories operating along their banks; this is far from adequate. Similarly, simply reusing bags falls short if supermarkets continue to wrap fruits and vegetables in excessive plastic packaging. To genuinely address the crisis of plastic pollution, we must confront and dismantle the very systems that perpetuate and produce this environmental menace. This calls for an awakening and a collective effort from all sectors of society. It requires us to think beyond immediate convenience and recognise the long-term consequences of our choices. Only through comprehensive change and determined action can we hope to eradicate plastic pollution and create a sustainable future for generations to come. Our path forward lies in the courage to take meaningful steps toward a cleaner, healthier planet, one that respects and protects our natural resources (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

What about us — the writers, the thinkers, and the engaged citizens of our society? We find ourselves at a crossroads, caught between the lessons of our past, anchored by the phrase “Solutions to Plastic Pollution of WED 2023,” and the aspirations for our future, embodied in the vision of the “Ending Plastic Pollution of WED 2025.” This critical moment urges us to transition from mere expression to impactful action. We must transform the essence of poetry into tangible policies that can create meaningful change in the world. We must attune ourselves to the subtle yet profound tremors not only in our writing instruments but also reverberating through the very pulse of the Earth. We must listen to the rhythmic breath of the ocean and heed the lament of the sea turtle, ensnared in distressing plastic entanglements. This theme must transcend being just another phrase marked on a calendar; instead, it ought to evolve into a powerful declaration that defines our collective purpose. Let the commitment to “Ending Plastic Pollution of WED 2025” serve as our unified pledge. We have the responsibility to advocate for a healthier planet and ensure a legacy that resonates with future generations. By aligning our creative expressions with actionable policies, we can inspire a movement. It is through our resolve, dedication, and collaboration that we will rise to meet these challenges, leaving an indelible mark on the world for those who come after u. (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

I write because if the pen falters, silence prevails. Yet, silence has never effectively tackled the pressing challenges of pollution. Thus, writing emerges as a crucial act that confronts this silence, allowing issues to linger beyond our immediate perception. “A Dimensional Reflection on Ending Plastic Pollution of WED 2025 through Circularity and SDG12: Sustainable Consumption and Production” encapsulates our mission. In a world where time bends and waste is transformed into purpose, we aim not only to address the issue of pollution but also to envision its complete eradication. Isn’t this aspiration both pragmatic and insightful? We witness our Earth burdened by the remnants of convenience—oceans suffocated by the weight of yesterday’s packaging and lands enveloped in plastic that will outlive our memories. From a dimension where linearity collapses under the strain of excess, we do not merely propose solutions, but extend a call to remembrance. We must remember how to embrace circular living and sustainable practices. We envision a future where the notion of waste is dismantled, where every product is designed with its lifecycle in mind, allowing materials to flow back into the ecosystem. This calls for a collective effort to redefine our relationship with consumption and production. Only by taking these steps can we hope to alleviate the burden our planet faces and forge a sustainable path forward, ensuring a healthier environment for generations to come. It is a journey worth pursuing, one that moves towards a circular economy that benefits all (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

As we consider the imperative of “Ending Plastic Pollution for WED 2025,” we recognise a pivotal moment in our industrial era. However, effectively addressing this issue demands that we transcend conventional methods. We need to embrace the intricate spiral path of circularity. In this sustainable framework, no material is classified as waste, and every product is intentionally designed to return to its source. This philosophy is fundamental to ensuring a proper closed-loop system. To genuinely mitigate plastic pollution, we must broaden our perspective on management and waste reduction. This involves not just hastening cleanup efforts but innovating our entire production processes to minimise material usage from the outset. A profound transformation is required in how we approach the design and lifecycle of products. By implementing advanced scientific methodologies such as life cycle assessment and applying systems thinking, we have the opportunity to redefine our relationship with product design and resource management. Such an approach allows us to analyse resources critically and implement solutions that prioritise sustainability. Ultimately, fostering a culture of sustainability means aligning our practices with the principles of the circular economy. It encourages us to rethink our consumption habits and drives innovation in how we produce goods. By adopting these essential shifts, we play a crucial role in reducing plastic waste and building a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations. In this endeavour, every action counts toward a sustainable future.

I. Narrowing the Loop: Efficiency as Ethics

In our world, production expands like an unchecked hunger, driven by a relentless demand for resources. The path to narrowing the loop begins with achieving much more while using much less. This shift means redesigning products to utilise minimal materials while maximising efficiency. It emphasises the importance of choosing durability over disposability and engineering functions that respect form yet nurture the planet. For instance, why wrap a single piece of fruit in three unnecessary layers of plastic? Why create packaging that inevitably contributes to overflowing landfills? Narrowing is not just about mindful design; it embodies the sophisticated art of sufficiency. It signifies a conscious refusal to inflate consumption for profit alone. By adopting this philosophy, we align industry practices with an essential understanding of enough, ensuring that each process honours ecological balance and promotes sustainable resource management. This approach encourages businesses to reassess their production methods, focusing on reducing waste and designing products for long-term durability. Moreover, it fosters a culture of responsibility among consumers, urging them to consider the environmental impact of their choices. In this evolving landscape, every decision matters, from the smallest product design to the complex systems of industrial operations. By embracing the principles of narrowing, we can cultivate a more sustainable future where the needs of the planet are balanced with human innovation and progress (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

II. Slowing the Loop: The Grace of Longevity

In today’s fast-paced world, we often race to produce goods at an unprecedented speed, primarily driven by market demands and consumer expectations. However, we’ve decided to halt this relentless pursuit, acknowledging the importance of pausing to reflect. In the realm of circularity, where sustainability is key, slowing down becomes a virtue. This involves a commitment to extending product life by designing items that not only endure but can also be repaired, upgraded, and valued over time. This approach demands a fundamental shift in how we perceive fashion cycles, the rapid turnover in technology, and the widespread single-use culture. It’s about placing intrinsic value on practices like care, maintenance, and emotional durability. Consider a plastic bottle: although it can remain in the environment for 450 years, it is used for just around 5 minutes before being discarded. Likewise, a child’s toy, often neglected after a few months, holds the potential to become a treasured heirloom passed down through generations. Embracing a slower pace of life doesn’t imply having less; rather, it signifies a celebration of what is timeless, meaningful, and substantial. This shift encourages us to cherish the things we own and value their longevity. Ultimately, the goal is to cultivate a more sustainable relationship with our possessions, making a conscious choice to invest in quality, repairability, and emotional connection, rather than transient trends and disposability (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

III. Closing the Loop: Return Without Regret

We watch our waste and weep—for in our world, waste represents a significant failure of our imagination and foresight. Closing the loop entails designing each product carefully with its full lifecycle in mind, considering every stage of its journey and its afterlife. This process involves not only recycling materials but also embracing practices such as upcycling and remanufacturing, actively re-envisioning their potential uses. It signifies that nothing ever truly leaves the sphere of use and value; rather, it remains part of a sustainable ecosystem. Our plastics, which are often unbiodegradable and discarded, continuously clutter our environment and negatively impact it. These materials recur repeatedly, much like rivers flowing back to the ocean, consistently reborn in various forms, demonstrating their ongoing potential. To close the loop means breaking the illusion of a linear destiny. It is about actively choosing circularity rather than succumbing to the decay and disorder of entropy. This choice fosters a future that values sustainability and mindful consumption over wastefulness and neglect. In recognising the inherent value of materials, we can cultivate a culture that prioritises environmental stewardship. By incorporating mindful practices into our production processes and daily routines, we collectively contribute to reducing waste and promoting a healthier planet. Closing the loop is not just a waste management strategy; it is a transformative mindset that paves the way for innovation, resilience, and harmony with nature, enabling us to envision a sustainable future for generations to come (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

IV. Anchoring in SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

Sustainable Development Goal 12 transcends the traditional idea of merely being a target; it functions as a significant threshold for transformative global change. This goal symbolises a paradigm shift, altering our approach from short-term extraction to long-term regeneration, and moving from thoughtless consumption to mindful stewardship of our planet’s resources. Embracing this transformation is essential not just for achieving true sustainability but for ensuring the health of our Earth for future generations. To put this vision into action, Target 12.5 emphasises the critical need to minimise waste produced through two main strategies: prevention and reuse. Waste prevention involves proactive steps taken to reduce waste generation at its source, effectively preventing its creation altogether. This approach reimagines processes and products, focusing on using fewer materials and generating less waste. On the other hand, the reuse strategy promotes creative ways to repurpose items that would otherwise be discarded, enhancing their lifecycle and decreasing the demand for new products. Together, these strategies are vital elements of sustainable waste management, underscoring the urgent necessity for a circular economy. A circular economy strives to minimise resource depletion and environmental degradation, representing a holistic approach to preserving our planet. By integrating these strategies, we pave the way toward a more sustainable and resilient future, allowing us to achieve greater balance within our ecosystems while meeting our current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to thrive.

Target 12.6 emphasises the role of corporations in implementing sustainable practices based on scientific research and evidence-based methodologies. Companies are urged to adopt strategies that prioritise environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, and sustainable ecological balance. By fostering innovation and investing in sustainable technologies, businesses can reduce their environmental footprint while promoting economic viability and social responsibility within the global marketplace. In parallel, Target 12.8 emphasizes the need to raise public awareness about sustainable lifestyles. This initiative aims to educate individuals on practices that reduce environmental impact, promote conservation of resources, and inspire behaviours that support ecological harmony. By increasing understanding and knowledge around sustainable living, individuals are empowered to participate actively in collective efforts aimed at reducing carbon footprints, ultimately contributing to a healthier planet for future generations. SDG 12 serves as a comprehensive framework for our ongoing journey toward sustainability, highlighting the pivotal need to reduce waste and foster responsible resource utilization. Within this context, the concept of circularity emerges as a practical mechanism to achieve these ambitious goals.

Adopting circular economy principles—such as recycling, reusing, and minimising resource input—positions us effectively on the path toward sustainability. These practices ensure alignment with the goals outlined by Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12, emphasizing responsible consumption and production. Central to this approach is the shared responsibility of individuals in contributing to environmental sustainability and embracing ethical consumption practices. To “consume responsibly” involves a deliberate and conscious approach to purchasing decisions. This means considering the social and ecological impacts of products while prioritising sustainably sourced items, reducing waste, and supporting companies committed to ethical labour standards. This mindful approach encourages consumers to make choices that benefit the planet and promote a healthier environment. Conversely, the notion of “producing reverently” emphasises deep engagement in the production process. It calls upon producers to respect the resources they utilize, the communities they impact, and the consumers they serve. Practising this principle involves implementing methods that uphold sustainability and human rights while emphasising quality over quantity in production. Ultimately, these perspectives advocate for a holistic economic approach that calls for both consumers and producers to engage with mindfulness and respect for their interconnected relationships with the environment and society. This balance between conscious consumption and responsible production is essential for fostering a sustainable future that benefits both the planet and its inhabitants (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

V. A Final Transmission

Addressing the issue of plastic pollution in the WED 2025 requires much more than managing waste; it demands a fundamental transformation in how we perceive and interact with materials. Instead of viewing every object solely as a commodity, we should see them as companions in our journey through life. This shift in perspective encourages a return to the circle, which embodies the oldest and most enduring shape in the universe. In an ideal world, our existence would be defined by a continuous cycle, where nothing is wasted and everything ultimately returns to its origin. This vision underscores the importance of recognising the interconnectedness of all things and the impact our choices have on the environment. Suppose we collectively adopt this mindset, embracing sustainability as an integral part of our daily lives. In that case, we will not only prevent the degradation of our surroundings but also ensure that our future is intrinsically clean and vibrant. By weaving sustainability into the fabric of our lives, we can create a future where cleanup efforts become unnecessary. This transformative approach fosters habits and practices that prioritise the health of our planet, encouraging us to rethink consumption and waste. As we move forward, let us commit to a circular economy that values renewal over disposability, creating a more harmonious relationship with our ecosystem. Together, we can ensure that our environment flourishes and that future generations inherit a planet that is as rich and alive as it is today. This shift is not just a choice; it is a necessity for our survival and the health of the Earth (My handle trembles, tongue ties, heart beats and pen faints).

The passage presents a poetic reflection on writing as a transformative process. The phrase “through the veil” suggests a barrier or separation between the author’s inner thoughts and the external world. It suggests that writing is not merely a physical task, but one that involves deeper emotional and intellectual complexities. The phrase “if even my pen faints but falls on fertile minds” implies that despite potential doubt or failure in the act of creation, the impact of the written word can flourish in receptive audiences. Here, “fertile minds” refer to those who are open to new ideas and interpretations, capable of nurturing these thoughts into something greater. The concluding idea, “the loop might yet close, the Earth may still spin, whole, in her circle again,” evokes themes of continuity and balance. It suggests that through the cyclical nature of life and creativity, despite struggles and uncertainties, there is potential for harmony and completion. Writing, therefore, becomes a way to contribute to the greater cycle of existence, insinuating that every voice has the power to influence and connect. In summary, this text explores the relationship between the author’s thoughts and the audience, emphasising the resilience of creation and the importance of connection within the human experience. Thematically, the writing reflects on the role of creativity in our lives, contemplating the cyclical nature of existence through the lens of the written word. It highlights the dynamics between aspiration, receptivity, and the lasting impact of shared thoughts across the human experience, suggesting that even in doubt, words can find their way to nurture minds and contribute to a larger tapestry of life.

