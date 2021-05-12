Ayo Adebanjo backs Southern governors on open grazing, restructuring

Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has endorsed the decisions reached by southern governors to ban open grazing, while calling for the restructuring of the country, saying the decisions were in the right direction.

The elder statesman, while throwing support of South-West and the South for the governors on the two key issues of the ban of open grazing and restructuring, said they should not be afraid of any consequences for taking such decisions.

Chief Adebanjo gave the endorsement in a telephone chat with our correspondent, even as he noted that such decisions ought to have been voiced out three years earlier when the Fulani herdsmen attacked Markudi, the Benue State capital and killed over 70 people, with President Muhammadu Buhari only response was to tell Governor to go and make friends with his enemies.

“I support them fully, it is a decision they should have taken three years ago when the Fulani herdsmen attacked Markudi and the governor of Benue State approached the president and told him that those who carried out the attack where over 70 people were killed wrote him a letter that they were responsible for the killing, that the land belongs to them and that they were coming back.

“He went to Buhari to come and help him and that this is what the people have said and what did Buhari say? He said the governor should go and make friends with his enemies. That was what Buhari said, that was the time they should have reacted.

“We assure them of the support of the South-West and the South, and they shouldn’t be afraid of any consequences. They have taken the decision in the right direction,” Chief Adebanjo said.

