‘Leave Buhari alone, secure your people, go after your resolutions,’ Kokori charges Southern govs

Former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, has charged governors of Southern Nigeria to stop blaming ‘poor’ President Muhammadu but rather take responsibility for the security and welfare of their people and pursue the resolutions reached at Asaba on Tuesday.

Kokori, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke exclusively to our correspondent on Thursday in Warri, Delta State, expressed joy at the eventual congregation of the governors.

He described the four-hour meeting of the Southern governors as “all fine resolutions” which “they should be serious and pursue it.”

“I am happy that the governors met at last. Because as I’ve always said, everything about the presidency…. the governors of this country and the National Assembly should come together and change this country without Buhari.

“They own this country. The governors have the power and the National Assembly. Buhari doesn’t hold the power. Who’s Buhari?

“If the National Assembly can impeach him, and the people in the National Assembly are controlled by his party, so what are they talking?

“Everything, they mention Buhari. What’s their job? They should leave the poor man alone. Buhari is tired. He’s tired. He doesn’t know what’s happening in the country.

“The governors are young, very strong and active. And you’re talking about somebody who’s weak and can’t act.

“The governors and the National Assembly can restructure the country.

“Through the governors, the National Assembly can pass a bill to restructure the country,” he averred.

According to the labour leader, who spent about four years in the military gulag of late General Sanni Abacha, the governors and the National Assembly should be blamed for the woes of the country.

“Most of my blames go to the National Assembly and not Buhari. We’re all tired of Buhari. They should leave the poor man alone.

“The governors should pursue the resolutions and not just go back to sleep,” the septuagenarian quipped.

