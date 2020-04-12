AY to critics: I’m an entertainer not a revolutionist

With the rate at which entertainers have been coming under fire, especially on social media, with the saga of Funke Akindele and husband flouting the anti-social gathering rule the most pronounced, they are also taking their turns to dish out response to critics without hesitation.

Following the prosecution of Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello last week, their colleagues in the entertainment industry have been making posts of solidarity on social media urging the couple to remain strong as the ‘storm’ would pass.

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo Makun¸ recently took a swipe at those who called out Funke Akindele for her misdemeanour, challenging them to do the same with the government.

“Yes, nobody is above the law. But I wish those of you who called out Funke Akindele could do the same with your countless oppressors in government,” Ayo posted on Twitter.

A critic on the social platform took him up on the comment that the same “countless oppressors” are the ones who buy expensive tables at his shows while he never called them out. Instead, he would massage their egos with his “dry jokes”.

Apparently irked by the response, Ayo wasted no time in clearing the air that majority of his patrons were not involved in politics and he could only do his best within his capacity and calling.

As one of his videos hit 800,000 views on YouTube, Makun used the opportunity to remind his critics who demanded political activism from him that entertainment is his way.

“This video on YouTube has close to 800k views. Yet you think I can do better by asking for a revolution? Entertainment is my calling. Advocacy is optional.”

