Awujale, other Ijebu Obas endorse Dapo Abiodun for second term in office

Royal fathers in Ijebuland on Monday unanimously endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office.

Leading other traditional rulers, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, said: “You have worked assiduously these past three years and three months and you have justified why you deserve a second term in office.”

Oba Adetona spoke through his representative, the Dagburewa of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya, at the commissioning of Igan Road at Ago-Iwoye, in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. 2023 is sure and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you,” he assured the governor.

Also endorsing the governor for another term, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasak Adenugba, said though he’s not a politician, the people of the ancient town “have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone else. You have restored confidence in government and for keeping the promises made to us during the electioneering campaign.”

Ebumawe used the opportunity to appreciate the governor for embarking on reconstruction work on the road linking the university town to other Ijebu and Remo towns and villages.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, reaffirmed the stance of other traditional rulers in Ijebuland, stressing that: “In the short period I have been an Oba, you have changed my perception about politicians as liars. Your words have been your bond. I can see the development you’ve brought into our towns. We love you and our people have told me that year 2023 is yours without equivocation.”

The traditional rulers were backed by students and community leaders who urged the governor not to be distracted by the antics of certain politicians, but while not resting on his oars, to ensure sustenance of the momentum beyond the elections.

The Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasak Adenugba presented letters of appreciation from different groups in Ago Iwoye communities to Governor Dapo Abiodun at the commissioning of Igan Road, Ago Iwoye moments ago.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE