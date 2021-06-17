Awori community partners Lagos govt on development of LASU

Prominent sons and daughters of Awori land in Lagos State, under the aegis of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), on Thursday unveiled ongoing plans to erect a Legacy Project, the 300-seater Lecture Theatre, estimated at N100million for the Lagos State University (LASU).

Chairman of the association, Asiwaju Muhammed Olagbaye, made this known while speaking at the Distinguished Awards and Fund Raising ceremony for the project, which took place at Sheraton Hotels and Tower, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, where seven Awori indigenes, including Senator Ayo Otegbola, Asiwaju (Dr.) Michael Olawale- Cole (CON, MFR), former Deputy Governors, Lagos State, Princess Victoria Adejoke Orelope- Adefulure and Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan (OFR), Senator Akin Odunsi, Senator Gbolahan Dada and Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi were honoured with Distinguished Leadership/Service Award, Olagbaye recalled that the plan to make a legacy contribution to LASU was an idea separately but simultaneously conceived in 2019.

According to him, it was an idea conceived by the tripartite of Awori Obas Forum, Awori LASU Forum and Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria, in recognition of the giant strides being made by Prof. Lanre Fagbohungbe (SAN), who was the first Awori to be appointed the vice-chancellor of the institution.

“As a result of the unity of purpose and unanimous decision on this project, a 300-seater Lecture Theatre estimated at N100million was agreed to be embarked upon as our contribution not only in support of Lagos State government physical infrastructural support to LASU but in appreciation of the impressive turn- around and unparalleled socio-economic and academic progress recorded during the tenure of Prof. Fagbohun (SAN), Prince of Akesan Kingdom,” Olagbaye said.

“We are all witnesses to the new face of LASU, the overwhelming accolades from within and outside the country and the national and international ratings which adjudged LASU, the best University in Nigeria. Prof. Fagbohun indeed is a pride to Awori,” he added.

Olagbaye said: “Towards achieving rapid progress, the seven Awardees have been nominated for celebration as points of contact to muster support and assistance for actualising the objective of the project.

One of the awardees, Dr Olawale-Cole, while applauding the initiative, which the national president of the association, Olagbaye earlier disclosed had reached 25per cent completion, said it was about education and about the future of LASU, Lagos State and the country as a whole, urging the people to contribute generously to the project.

The Odole of the Source, Sir Adebutu Kessington, donated a sum of N10million towards the project.

The elder statesman was represented at the occasion by Aare Kola Olafeso.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.