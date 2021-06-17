Osoba emphasises need for alma mater to support government in rebuilding schools

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has emphasised the need for the alma mater to provide support in terms of educational materials and infrastructures for their schools.

He said this in a statement he personally signed dated June 16 and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Thursday, said old students must come to the aid of their Alma mater

The former governor noted that the educational sector must not be left in the hands of the government alone.

The former governor spoke following a double celebration held by his classmates at Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, on their 65 years of admission to the school and 60 years of graduation in December 1960.

The celebration, according to him, took place at their alma mater in Lagos, last week.

The veteran journalist said 66 of them were admitted in January 1956, out of which 38 are dead, leaving 28 of them “who are still bonding together regularly.”

Osoba noted that the set has always given back to school, and urged other Nigerians to emulate the gesture by contributing to the development of their alma mater.

He said the school hall and the staff quarters were built by the set as part of their contributions to the school.

The set was named Liberation Set because they were admitted on the year of self-government in Nigeria and they graduated on the year of independence in 1960.

Led by the President of the set Apini Gbolahan Odeinde, they were joined by some of their wives, Principal, Staff and Senior students of the school.

